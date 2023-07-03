Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Survivor $55, Tears of the Kingdom $58, more

Amazon is now offering physical copies of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at $54.99 shipped on PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X. Regularly $70, this is within a few bucks of the lowest we have tracked and the best price we can find right now. Outside of a few YMMV and QVC offers, deals on this one have been rare since its release in April of this year. While not perfect, it does carry a solid average review score from a wide range of critics, making this is a great chance to score one of the better STAR WARS titles in years and experience the next step in Cal Kestis’ story. Enhanced navigation abilities join updated lightsaber and firearm action with a host of new Force powers and customization option for the adorable BD-1. It is also a great way to tie you over until more details on the newly-announced Star Wars Outlaws open world game from Ubisoft surface ahead of the release next year – check out the debut trailer that was featured in the Xbox Showcase last month. And then hit the jump for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Pikmin 4 hands-on first impressions
***Everybody 1-2 Switch! hands-on first impressions
***Nintendo unveils new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $58 (Reg. $70)
- Triangle Strategy $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Down in BermudaeShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Bayonetta 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
- DEEMO eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Crypt of the NecroDancereShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- KORG Gadget eShop $24 (Reg. $48)
- GameStop Buy Two Get One FREE pre-owned titles
- Untitled Goose Game eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle eShop $14 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie eShop $18 (Reg. $40)
- Shovel Knight DigeShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition in-stock at $130
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $25 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Engage $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Bomberman R $16 (Reg. $20)
- Lumo eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Cat Quest eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
PlayStation and Xbox:
*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake
***WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts
- Xbox Achievement Hunter Sale up to 80% off
- One Piece Odyssey $30 (Reg. $60)
- Onimusha: Warlords PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $25 (Reg. $40)
- GameStop Buy Two Get One FREE pre-owned titles
- Gotham Knights PSN $21 (Reg. $70)
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead Xbox physical $15 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Mania PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mid-Year PlayStation Store sale from $2
- Bayonetta PSN $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!