Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Survivor $55, Tears of the Kingdom $58, more

Amazon is now offering physical copies of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at $54.99 shipped on PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X. Regularly $70, this is within a few bucks of the lowest we have tracked and the best price we can find right now. Outside of a few YMMV and QVC offers, deals on this one have been rare since its release in April of this year. While not perfect, it does carry a solid average review score from a wide range of critics, making this is a great chance to score one of the better STAR WARS titles in years and experience the next step in Cal Kestis’ story. Enhanced navigation abilities join updated lightsaber and firearm action with a host of new Force powers and customization option for the adorable BD-1. It is also a great way to tie you over until more details on the newly-announced Star Wars Outlaws open world game from Ubisoft surface ahead of the release next year – check out the debut trailer that was featured in the Xbox Showcase last month. And then hit the jump for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

