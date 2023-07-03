Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Survivor $55, Tears of the Kingdom $58, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $70 $55
May the 4th game deals Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Amazon is now offering physical copies of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at $54.99 shipped on PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X. Regularly $70, this is within a few bucks of the lowest we have tracked and the best price we can find right now. Outside of a few YMMV and QVC offers, deals on this one have been rare since its release in April of this year. While not perfect, it does carry a solid average review score from a wide range of critics, making this is a great chance to score one of the better STAR WARS titles in years and experience the next step in Cal Kestis’ story. Enhanced navigation abilities join updated lightsaber and firearm action with a host of new Force powers and customization option for the adorable BD-1. It is also a great way to tie you over until more details on the newly-announced Star Wars Outlaws open world game from Ubisoft surface ahead of the release next year – check out the debut trailer that was featured in the Xbox Showcase last month. And then hit the jump for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Pikmin 4 hands-on first impressions

***Everybody 1-2 Switch! hands-on first impressions

***Nintendo unveils new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con

PlayStation and Xbox:

*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake

***WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This leather Apple Watch band is perfect for Series 8/U...
Jackery’s new 3kW Explorer 2000+ first $400 discount ...
Best 4th of July Android game and app deals: Juicy Real...
Razer’s new Stream Controller X sees first discou...
Amazon’s pro Alexa voice remote with location tra...
Samsung’s 256GB security/action cam microSD now $...
Annual Prime Day 2023 gift card deal now live! Score $5...
Spigen’s latest slim hard shell cable organizer p...
Load more...
Show More Comments