Switch Online members can now play the full version of MLB The Show 23 for FREE

Switch Online members can now play MLB The Show 23 for FREE this weekend. Nintendo is back at it again with another one of its FREE play weekends. These events are always a good time, typically come along with a discount for folks looking to keep the game, and are a great way to try out a new title in its entirety without dropping a nickel. This time around it is the latest edition of the formerly PlayStation-only MLB The Show series so you can bring the hardcore baseball simulation to your portable Switch console to enjoy all until next week, or for good if you decide to purchase it at 50% off. Head below for more details.

Go play the full version of MLB The Show 23 for FREE

For gamers subscribed to Nintendo’s Switch Online service only, MLB The Show 23 is now up for grabs until next week via the eShop. More specifically, members can download and play the entire game (this isn’t just some small demo of the experience) from now through July 13, 2023 without dropping a dime.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members! From 7/7 at 10am PT to 7/13 at 11:59pm PT, you can download and try the full MLB The Show 23 game at no additional cost. Learn more here.

If you decide you’re enjoying yourself and want to keep it, or have just been waiting for a solid price drop to add it to your game library, it is also now on sale until June 17. That means you can play for FREE until mid next week and still have time to score it at $29.99 via the eShop, down from the usual $60.

As per usual with Nintendo’s FREE weekends, “if you decide to buy the game during or after this offer, you’ll keep all save data, so you won’t have to worry about losing your progress.”

Go download the game right here and then swing by today’s console game roundup for more Switch deals.

Elsewhere in the Mushroom Kingdom, we also just had a chance to go hands-on with Nintendo’s adorable new pastel Joy-Con controllers for Switch. That’s on top of being among the lucky few who got to try out Everybody 1-2 Switch! and Pikmin 4 ahead of release.

More details on playing MLB The Show 23 for FREE:

Nintendo Switch Online members* can download and try the full MLB® The Show™ 23 game at no additional cost. Game Trial participants can also earn 100 My Nintendo™ Platinum Points**! Be sure to check out the Missions & Rewards section (of Nintendo Switch Online on your Nintendo Switch HOME screen) for more information. If you decide to buy the game during or after this offer, you’ll keep all save data, so you won’t have to worry about losing your progress. As an added bonus, for a limited time*** you can purchase this digital title for 50% off!

