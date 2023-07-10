All-time lows hit Amazon’s flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max, plus more from $15 (55% off)

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering some of the best prices ever on its Fire TV streaming media players. The real standout here has the flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device down at $24.99 with free shipping (this deal is for Prime members only). Regularly $55, you’re looking at a massive 55% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Coming in at $10 below our previous few mentions, this is a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside the included Alexa voice remote, this model delivers a series of enhancements over previous-generation 4K models in the form of Wi-Fi 6 support and a setup “40% more powerful” than the Fire TV Stick 4K that is also seeing early Prime Day price drops at just $2 less. Users bring a host of smart TV features to just about any display here including direct access to streaming services, support for picture-in-picture views of your Amazon smart home gear feeds, TV pass through control, Dolby Atmos audio, and Dolby Vision. Get a complete breakdown in our hands-on review and head below for more Fire TV streaming deals.

Early Prime Day Fire TV deals:

As for Amazon’s actual Fire TV displays, the latest 2-Series entry level models for smaller spaces, the home office, or the kitchen are still sitting at the best prices ever from $130. You’ll also find details on the invitation-only upcoming doorbuster at $100 shipped right here.

Swing by our Prime Day 2023 hub and announcement coverage for more details not he massive 2-day shopping event. You’ll also want to make sure to score yourself some FREE credit with the annual gift card promotion.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

Our most powerful streaming stick – 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation.

Support for next-gen Wi-Fi 6 – Enjoy smoother 4K streaming across multiple Wi-Fi 6 devices.

Cinematic experience – Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Endless entertainment – Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.

Live and free TV – Watch live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Stream for free with Freevee, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more.

