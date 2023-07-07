Control your outdoor lights with Siri using TP-Link’s dual HomeKit plug down at $24 today

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa HomeKit Dual Outdoor Smart Plug for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this model launched at the tail end of 2022 as the brand’s latest solution for bringing some intelligent control over to your outdoor lighting and electronics. Today’s deal comes within $3 of the lowest we have tracked and delivers the best deal we can find. Designed to fully integrate into your Apple smart home, you can leverage automated user-created schedules as well as Siri voice commands via compatible Apple gear to turn your outdoor lights on and off, for example (also works with Alexa or Google Assistant). It features a pair of independently controllable outlets alongside an IP64 weather-resistant design to withstand dust intrusion and splashes of water. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

When it comes to HomeKit-enabled outdoor plugs, anything in and around the $24 range from a notable brand is a solid buy. To save a touch more, take a look at this meross Outdoor Smart Plug that delivers a very similar experience but is now selling for a touch under $22 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon you’ll find on Amazon.

But while we are talking TP-Link smart home gear, be sure to dive into the new all-time lows live on its just-released Matter smart light and dimmer switches alongside our latest roundup of its Google Assistant and Alexa gear starting from $10.

Elsewhere in smart home deals, Aqara’s new Door and Window Sensor P2 are seeing some solid launch discounts and Amazon has now kicked off its early Prime Day sale with rare deals and offers starting from $13 on its smart thermostat, soap dispenser, plugs, and more.

TP-Link Kasa HomeKit Dual Outdoor Smart Plug features:

This Apple HomeKit compatible outdoor plug fully integrates into your Apple ecosystem, just ask Siri to turn on/off the lights in your home. (Apple HomeKit remote control requires an additional networked Apple device at home such as a HomePod or Apple TV.) 2 AC outlets are working and controlled independently. 15A/1875W Max for each. Waterproof cover is attached to protect it from dirt when not in use. IP64 rating helps protect your plug against dust intrusion and splashes of water. The TP-Link based Kasa Smart plug will bring you more stable Wi-Fi connectivity with a longer coverage range of up to 300ft. 2.4GHz Wi-Fi only.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!