Best LEGO Prime Day deals: Razor Crest $112, Tallneck $63, plus more all-time lows

All of the best Prime Day 2023 LEGO deals are now all in one place. After seeing the LEGO Group launch its VIP Days event, it’s clear that there’s really no messing with Amazon. The retailer is now marking down a collection of kits to the best prices ever, matching LEGO’s direct sales and then some. You’ll find new all-time lows across an assortment of Star Wars sets, the latest from the Marvel lineup, and more as part of the best LEGO Prime Day 2023 deals.

Best LEGO Prime Day 2023 deals now live

One of the more beloved LEGO Star Wars sets is also getting in on the savings today now that Prime Day 2023 has officially arrived. First released back in 2020, the original playscale Razor Crest normally sells for $140, but today you can discount it down to $97.99. That 30% discount marks the second markdown we’ve seen this year and is as rare of a chance to save as they come. It’s $14 under our previous mention, and a new 2023 low. If you haven’t read our review or just need a refresher, this is one of the best kits released in the past few years.

It has 1,023 pieces and assembles as sizable version of Mando’s original bounty hunting ship. Included alongside the model itself is a cast of characters including Din Djarin himself, as well as Greef Karga, a Scout Trooper, IG-11, and of course, Grogu.

Another set joining in on the LEGO Star Wars deals for Prime Day 2023 falls to one of last year’s biggest kits from a galaxy far, far away. Arriving from Kenobi, the new Inquisitor Transport Scythe is the villain’s ship from the series and arrives with 924 pieces at $69.99. With a sleek black design and interior room, there’s folding wings and an all-around unique build as far as LEGO Star Wars ships are concerned. It’s down from the usual $100 going rate and marking the very first cash discount to date at $30 off.

Though the real star of the show for the upcoming set has to be the minifigures. As of now, all four of the inclusions are exclusive to the Inquisitor Transport Scythe. Leading the way is Obi-Wan himself who rocks an updated look for his older self in the Disney+ show, but you’re also getting three of the Inquisitors. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Other LEGO Star Wars Prime Day deals:

Last year, the LEGO Group launched one of its most unique sets to date in collaboration with Sony. The LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck quickly became a favorite amongst builders before being deemed the best set of 2022 at the end of last year, and now you can finally score a chance to save. Courtesy of Amazon, the video game-inspired set is now marked down to $62.99 shipped. Typically fetching $90, you’re looking at one of the very first chances to save period, delivering $27 in cash back alongside a new all-time low. Assembling one of the more iconic elements from the Horizon series, the brick-built Tallneck stacks up to 1,222 pieces. It primarily builds the giraffe-like mechanical beast who stands over 13 inches tall, but also a little display base that makes this the perfect build for collectors. Throw in a minifigure-scale Watcher as well as an exclusive version of a brick-built Aloy figure and it should be a bit more clear on why we ranked this kit so highly in our top kits of 2022 post. Head below for more.

LEGO Marvel on sale, too

Another notable set getting in on the savings, the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Viking Ship has now landed at $83.99. That’s down from the usual $120 price tag and like many of the other discounts today, is landing at a new all-time low. This one is 30% off, too. Drawing inspiration from the classic 2005 LEGO Vikings theme, the new Viking Ship and the Midgard Serpent set stacks up to 1,192 pieces and assembles one of the most detailed longships we’ve seen in LEGO form to date. Alongside the main build, there is also two other models you can build out of the bricks to deliver on the Creator 3-in-1 branding. Both are just as Viking themed, and assemble a menacing wolf to go alongside a little house with some livestock side builds.

Prime Day LEGO deals continue over to Avatar

And even more…

