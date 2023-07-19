OtterBox’s MagSafe Car Dash/Windshield Mount returns to $32 Amazon 2023 low (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox Performance Car Dash and Windshield Mount for MagSafe for $31.84 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 36% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model still fetches the full MSRP directly from OtterBox and is now back down to the best price we have tracked on Amazon this year. This suction cup-based MagSafe vehicle mount delivers a relatively versatile extended arm-based setup – it can stick upright on the dash or hang upside down from the windshield. It provides simple and “strong magnetic alignment” for iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series devices and even works with cases (although I wouldn’t trust it with a case unless it is specifically a MagSafe case). More details below.

For a more affordable solution, check out the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard & Windshield Universal Car Mount at $25 Prime shipped. This one relies on a clamp to stick your phone on there as opposed to MagSafe, but it’s also much less pricey, a popular option among Amazon customers, and works with just about anyone smartphone you might have.

Just be sure to also check out the brand new Easy One Touch 6 iPhone car mounts we debuted earlier this month from iOttie right here. And if you’re looking to mount your phone on the back of plane seats on your next flight, check out the deal we are tracking on Spigen’s adjustable OneTap In-flight MagSafe iPhone Mount before you head over to our smartphone accessories hub and this morning’s roundup for even more ways to bolster your handset experience.

OtterBox Performance Car Dash and Windshield Mount features:

Designed for seamless interaction with MagSafe technology, with strong magnetic alignment and attachment – For best experience and protection, attach to an OtterBox for MagSafe case. Strong magnetic alignment and attachment, attaches to dashboard or windshield securely. Adjusts easily for optimal viewing and access, holds phone securely in landscape and portrait positions. Suction cup removable adhesive optimizes mount stability and repositioning, includes optional permanent dash mounting disc, with simple, convenient connection.

