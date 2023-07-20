Today’s best game deals: Pikmin 4 $49 (Reg. $60), plus pre-order bonuses, and more

Super Shop (formerly Daily Steals) has been dishing up some of the lowest prices on Nintendo Switch game pre-orders all year (including Zelda Tears of the Kingdom) and now it’s Pikmin 4’s turn. Set for release tomorrow, you can now score physical copies of the game at $48.99 shipped after you apply code GMSPTPIK at checkout. Regularly $60, this is the lowest we have tracked and the only way to land a discount this deep right now. While it has been proven to deliver new releases in a timely manner thus far, you almost certainly won’t receive it on day one. If you would prefer a full price option from the major retailers with some bonus goodies thrown in, here are your options; Walmart with stainless steel water bottle, GameStop with pin set, or Best Buy with included tote bag. The Amazon listing is unfortunately (and typically) not offering anything with pre-orders. We are huge fans of the Pikmin series around here and absolutely loved our early hands-on time with the new game. Just be sure to also scope out these sweet mini terrarium collectibles for the game as well as the official HORI Pikmin 4 Nintendo Switch case. Then head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

