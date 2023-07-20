Today’s best game deals: Pikmin 4 $49 (Reg. $60), plus pre-order bonuses, and more

Super Shop (formerly Daily Steals) has been dishing up some of the lowest prices on Nintendo Switch game pre-orders all year (including Zelda Tears of the Kingdom) and now it’s Pikmin 4’s turn. Set for release tomorrow, you can now score physical copies of the game at $48.99 shipped after you apply code GMSPTPIK at checkout. Regularly $60, this is the lowest we have tracked and the only way to land a discount this deep right now. While it has been proven to deliver new releases in a timely manner thus far, you almost certainly won’t receive it on day one. If you would prefer a full price option from the major retailers with some bonus goodies thrown in, here are your options; Walmart with stainless steel water bottle, GameStop with pin set, or Best Buy with included tote bag. The Amazon listing is unfortunately (and typically) not offering anything with pre-orders. We are huge fans of the Pikmin series around here and absolutely loved our early hands-on time with the new game. Just be sure to also scope out these sweet mini terrarium collectibles for the game as well as the official HORI Pikmin 4 Nintendo Switch case. Then head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $43 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Two Crowns eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- Ubisoft eShop summer sale up to 70% off
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen eShop $5 (Reg. $30)
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil Triple Pack $20 (Reg. $30)
- Alan Wake Remastered eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! $30 (Reg. $60)
- Stray PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- PlayStation PSN Summer Sale now live at up to 75% off
- Elden ring, FIFA 23, Call of Duty, Dead Island 2, much more
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove PSN $28 (Reg. $40
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS5 $25 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $40 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic $5 (Reg. $10)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $35 (Reg. $50)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary $19 (Reg. $40)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 75% off
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Mid-Year PlayStation Store sale from $2
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
