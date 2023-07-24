Today’s Android game and app deals: City Destructor, Angelo and Deemon, and more

City Destructor

This afternoon’s collection of Android app deals and freebies is now ready to go down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. Joining our software offers, we are also tracking solid deals on Samsung’s latest 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 tablets, a new all-time low on OnePlus 10T 256GB at $500, and this offer on Samsung’s recent Galaxy A14 5G. As for the apps, highlights include titles like City Destructor HD, Angelo and Deemon, Argo’s Choice, Underworld Office, a series of freebie app icon packs, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

City Destructor HD features:

Puzzle mode: Progress through the game by destroying cities. You need to do as much damage as you can, using a fixed amount of bombs! Can you beat all levels with a gold metal?
Playground mode: Every level you complete in puzzle mode, it unlocks in playground mode, where there are NO RULES! Place as many bombs as you like, combine different bombs to create a cinematic havoc! It’s just “demolition and chill”

