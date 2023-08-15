OtterBox’s first 13-inch M2 MacBook Air case launches today with semi-translucent design

The new Otterbox Lumen MacBook Air 13-inch case has arrived. While the latest 15-inch model might be taking most of the attention as of late (here are all our favorite covers for that model), OtterBox has just launched its first custom-made case for the M2 13-inch MacBook Air. Now available directly from OtterBox and on the official Apple store, the Lumen case is designed to add some notable military-grade protection to your compact Apple notebook alongside a semi-translucent treatment to show off its design. Head below for more details.

New Otterbox Lumen MacBook Air 13-inch case

OtterBox says its new Lumen Series cases “is a sleek” option “with bold colors in a professional clear design to express personal style, making it perfect for the classroom, the boardroom, and everywhere in between.”

Looking to provide some notable defense again drops and scratches without adding a ton of bulk to the carry experience, it is drop tested to military standard MIL-STD-810G- 516.6, leaves all of the ports and vents accessible, and is said to be wrapped in a resilient bumper that absorbs impact. A series of grippy edges join non-slip feet for a stable tabletop setup as well.

Made from 80% recycled materials, the new Otterbox Lumen MacBook Air 13-inch case comes in four semi-translucent colorways. This gradient approach both adds a pop of color to your machine while still allowing the Apple logo and design to shine through.

It is now available directly from OtterBox and the official Apple storefront at $99.95 shipped, however, you can save 10% when you buy a case and screen protector or power product from OtterBox right now.

