EGO Power+10-inch Pole Saw and Power Head includes battery and charger for $256 ($64 off)

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ MPS1001 10-inch Pole Saw and Power Head with 2.5Ah Battery and Charger for $255.99 shipped. Down from its usual $320, this 20% discount is a new all-time low for this product. Throw away the noise, fuss, and fumes of traditional gas-powered tools with this combo kit. The pole saw features a 10-inch bar and chain, able to auto-lubricate, and has the added feature of being swappable with all multi-head attachments by EGO Power+. The brushless motor, in combination with the 56V 2.5Ah ARC lithium battery ensures up to 70 cuts per charge, and thanks to its weather-resistant construction, long-lasting life is guaranteed. It also comes with a 5-year tool warranty and a 3-year battery warranty.

And if you’re looking to expand your arsenal of EGO Power+ lawn equipment, Amazon is currently offering the EGO POWER+ HT2601 26 Inch Hedge Trimmer with Dual-Action Blades for $212, down from $250. With the same 56V 2.5Ah ARC lithium battery as the deal above, you’ll get 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge, cutting at up to 3,400 strokes per minute. It features the same brushless motor, weather-resistant guarantee, and a fully serviceable gearbox for quick and easy blade sharpening, as well as a five-position, 180° rotating handle for the best control options. Like the deal above, it also comes with a 5-year tool warranty and a 3-year battery warranty.

If you’re looking for equipment by another brand, Greenworks has a wide array of items on sale regularly, like the Greenworks 40V 16-inch Brushless Lawn Mower and Blower Combo for $287. The 40V brushless mower provides the ample power you need for up to 45 minutes on a fully charged 4Ah battery, while the 40V Blower delivers 350 CFM and 100 MPH for powerful leaf and debris clean up, with a 2-speed switch. Sun Joe has plenty of quality tools available and on sale, as well as BLACK + DECKER. You can also check out our recent coverage of SKIL PWR CORE products currently seeing discounts.

EGO Power+ 10-inch Pole Saw & Power Head Features:

  • Includes the Power Head (PH1400), 10-inch Pole Saw Attachment (PSA1000), 2.5Ah battery (BA1400T), and standard charger (CH2100)
  • Up to 70 cuts per charge with the included 56V 2.5Ah ARC Lithium battery
  • High-efficiency brushless motor delivers long run times, low vibrations, and an extended motor life
  • Narrow-kerf sprocket nose and double guard bars
  • IPX4-rated weather-resistant construction
  • Pole Saw Attachment compatible with EGO POWER+ Multi-Head System power heads (PH1400, PH1420) and extension pole (EP7500)
  • Compatible with all EGO POWER+ 56V ARC Lithium batteries (available separately)
  • 5-year tool warranty, 3-year battery warranty

