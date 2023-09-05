Check out this official glow in the dark Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Switch case at $20

Check out this sweet new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom glow in the dark Switch case. After catching a glimpse of the brand’s new Nemesis solar-power Xbox media remote and the officially licensed new REALMz Sonic accessories with the suspended 3D figurine floating in the controller grip and headset earcup, it’s now time for PDP’s latest Zelda add-on. While there are a million different Nintendo Switch on-the-go cases out there to protect your precious Nintendo console while out and about, not many of them feature a glowing Zonai hieroglyph like the new PDP Travel Case Plus GLOW. Now available for pre-order, you can catch a better look down below.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom glow in the dark Switch case

The new PDP Travel Case Plus GLOW features a molded 3D design made to safely house your Switch console on the go. The officially licensed by Nintendo case also features some internal pockets for accessories, cables, chargers, headphones, game cartridges, and more alongside a special integrated stand you use to prop your device just about anywhere you can find a flat surface:

With a convenient carrying handle, you can easily take your gaming wherever you go. Never forget your earbuds or favorite games at home again with the large and small pockets perfect for storing your essential gaming accessories. The built-in gaming stand lets you prop and play your Nintendo Switch on-the-go. Make the officially licensed Travel Case Plus GLOW your go-to gaming gear for storing and protecting your device.

Alongside the black and, let’s call it, Tears of the Kingdom green color treatment here, that hieroglyph resting behind the game’s logo on the front actually glows in the dark. After exposure to light, it will resonate a soft blueish-green illumination when the lights are out.

Now available for pre-order on Amazon ahead of the October 27, 2023 release date, you lock one in right now at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. It is is indeed also protected but he Amazon pre-order guarantee that ensures you will pay t he lowest price between now and the release date now matter how much you pay right now.

Be sure to check out the official Nintendo Zelda merchandise we featured as well as the still on sale official collector’s edition Tears of the Kingdom game guide as well.

