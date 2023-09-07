Amazon low hits Razer’s Stormtrooper wireless Xbox controller with charger at $90 (Reg. $200)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesRazer
Reg. $200 $90

Amazon is now offering the Stormtrooper Edition Razer Limited Edition Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Controller for $90.12 shipped. Regularly $200, this is nearly $110 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen the Boba Fett and Captain America models go for less, the black and white Stormtrooper edition doesn’t see price drops as often and is now at the Amazon all-time low. Coming complete with a matching magnetic charging stand for the price of entry, this is an officially-licensed wireless Xbox gamepad (also works with Windows 10/11). Alongside the dose of galactic order on the design, it features a hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case “just like the latest Xbox controllers” alongside custom button mapping, customizable vibration, and swappable sticks/triggers. Hit up our launch coverage of other models and head below for more. 

If you’re just looking for a spare Xbox gamepad with some customization options, the 8Bitdo collection is one of the best. This wired Ultimate model for Xbox sells well under $30 shipped right now and comes in three color options. 

However, we are also still tracking some price drops on a range of official Microsoft wireless models starting at $44 shipped via Amazon and Walmart. There are various colorways still marked down from the Labor Day festivities and you can get a closer look right here

Just be sure to also check out the new solar-powered PDP Nemesis Xbox media remote and the the “high-tech fabric” avionics Starfield Xbox Series X skin as well. 

Stormtrooper Edition Razer LE Xbox Controller features:

Add a much-needed dose of galactic order to your gaming setup with this must-have collectible for Imperial loyalists and Star Wars fans. Officially licensed by Xbox, Disney, and Lucasfilm Ltd…works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 devices…mount the controller securely to the quick charge stand, fully charges controllers in under 3 hours, the stand is also designed with overcharge protection. Create controller profile by remapping buttons, swap[ping stick and triggers, and configuring controller vibration. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Razer

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

9to5Toys Daily: September 7 2023 – 14-inch M2 Pro Mac...
Carhartt Fall Sale takes 20% off jeans for men and wome...
ASUS’ 2023 75% Wireless Gaming Keyboard with swit...
Onvis HomeKit door and window sensor with Thread lands ...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 65W 7-in-1 Charging Stat...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Implosion, D...
Logitech MX Keys backlit keyboard upgrades your macOS w...
Greenworks’ handheld 24V 6-inch electric pruning ...
Load more...
Show More Comments