Amazon low hits Razer’s Stormtrooper wireless Xbox controller with charger at $90 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the Stormtrooper Edition Razer Limited Edition Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Controller for $90.12 shipped. Regularly $200, this is nearly $110 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen the Boba Fett and Captain America models go for less, the black and white Stormtrooper edition doesn’t see price drops as often and is now at the Amazon all-time low. Coming complete with a matching magnetic charging stand for the price of entry, this is an officially-licensed wireless Xbox gamepad (also works with Windows 10/11). Alongside the dose of galactic order on the design, it features a hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case “just like the latest Xbox controllers” alongside custom button mapping, customizable vibration, and swappable sticks/triggers. Hit up our launch coverage of other models and head below for more.

If you’re just looking for a spare Xbox gamepad with some customization options, the 8Bitdo collection is one of the best. This wired Ultimate model for Xbox sells well under $30 shipped right now and comes in three color options.

However, we are also still tracking some price drops on a range of official Microsoft wireless models starting at $44 shipped via Amazon and Walmart. There are various colorways still marked down from the Labor Day festivities and you can get a closer look right here.

Just be sure to also check out the new solar-powered PDP Nemesis Xbox media remote and the the “high-tech fabric” avionics Starfield Xbox Series X skin as well.

Stormtrooper Edition Razer LE Xbox Controller features:

Add a much-needed dose of galactic order to your gaming setup with this must-have collectible for Imperial loyalists and Star Wars fans. Officially licensed by Xbox, Disney, and Lucasfilm Ltd…works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 devices…mount the controller securely to the quick charge stand, fully charges controllers in under 3 hours, the stand is also designed with overcharge protection. Create controller profile by remapping buttons, swap[ping stick and triggers, and configuring controller vibration.

