Peak Design unleashes its new fabric-wrapped iPhone 15 case with 3 new colors

Justin Kahn -
Smartphone AccessoriesNewsPeak Design
Peak Design fabric iPhone 15 case

The new Peak Design fabric iPhone 15 case has arrived in the form of its latest take on the Everyday Case. We have become big fans of the Peak Design gear, from its fantastic articulating MagSafe Car Vent Mount and Micro Clutch camera hand strap to its Everyday Sling 6L (V2) we featured in our roundup of the best models out there, but it also makes a nice wrapped fabric iPhone 15 case too. We came away impressed with the iPhone 14 model last year, and it’s now time for the brand to unveil its new Everyday fabric iPhone 15 case. 

New Peak Design fabric iPhone 15 case

The Peak Design iPhone 15 case, much like year’s past, is designed by a “team of avid cyclists, photographers, travelers, overlanders, motorcyclists, and outdoorspeople, that are obsessed with making gear that [they] actually want,” and it really shows in my hands-on experience

The case once again employs the brand’s Slimlink mounting technology (that’s what that square cutout is on the backside), allowing its range of accessories to easily and securely attach to the case – mobile tripod, wireless chargers, wall mounts, car mounts, vent mounts, and more. But it is indeed surrounded by embedded magnets compatible with Apple’s MagSafe tech and the massive array of accessories out there that leverage it. 

The Everyday Peak Design fabric iPhone 15 case is once again making use of a rubberized bumper alongside what it calls a nylon canvas shell, but if it’s anything like last year’s (and it almost certainly is), it feels more like a textured and yet smooth canvas book cover or something like that to me. I like it a lot. 

This year’s Everyday case collection once again includes the standard model and the Loop Case that features a small finger loop grip just under the Slimlink connector. And alongside the usual Charcoal and Sage colorways we saw for iPhone 14, this year Peak Design is dishing up its first color expansions in some time with new sun yellow, redwood, and midnight blue options. Nice. I for one, was always a fan of the charcoal and sage offerings, and can appreciate brands that keep the selections tight in many ways, but this will be a nice change of pace for fans of the Everyday Case. And, judging from the launch imagery here, Peak Design has done a nice job with its new iPhone 15 case colorways. 

  • Peak Design Everyday iPhone 15 Case $50
  • Peak Design Everyday iPhone 15 Loop Case $60

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
Peak Design

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Incipio has its own MagSafe fine woven iPhone 15 case t...
ZAGG iPhone 15 MagSafe cases debut in 12 different styl...
Today’s best Android app deals: Lumino City, Trai...
ALLPOWERS’ S2000 Pro Solar Generator with 200W pa...
Not sold on Series 9? Apple Watch Series 8 land at seco...
Sun Joe’s 24V cordless cultivator/weeder falls to...
elago’s liquid silicone cases wrap your iPhone 15...
Nomad fills in for Apple with new leather iPhone 15 cas...
Load more...
Show More Comments