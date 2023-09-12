Peak Design unleashes its new fabric-wrapped iPhone 15 case with 3 new colors

The new Peak Design fabric iPhone 15 case has arrived in the form of its latest take on the Everyday Case. We have become big fans of the Peak Design gear, from its fantastic articulating MagSafe Car Vent Mount and Micro Clutch camera hand strap to its Everyday Sling 6L (V2) we featured in our roundup of the best models out there, but it also makes a nice wrapped fabric iPhone 15 case too. We came away impressed with the iPhone 14 model last year, and it’s now time for the brand to unveil its new Everyday fabric iPhone 15 case.

New Peak Design fabric iPhone 15 case

The Peak Design iPhone 15 case, much like year’s past, is designed by a “team of avid cyclists, photographers, travelers, overlanders, motorcyclists, and outdoorspeople, that are obsessed with making gear that [they] actually want,” and it really shows in my hands-on experience.

The case once again employs the brand’s Slimlink mounting technology (that’s what that square cutout is on the backside), allowing its range of accessories to easily and securely attach to the case – mobile tripod, wireless chargers, wall mounts, car mounts, vent mounts, and more. But it is indeed surrounded by embedded magnets compatible with Apple’s MagSafe tech and the massive array of accessories out there that leverage it.

The Everyday Peak Design fabric iPhone 15 case is once again making use of a rubberized bumper alongside what it calls a nylon canvas shell, but if it’s anything like last year’s (and it almost certainly is), it feels more like a textured and yet smooth canvas book cover or something like that to me. I like it a lot.

This year’s Everyday case collection once again includes the standard model and the Loop Case that features a small finger loop grip just under the Slimlink connector. And alongside the usual Charcoal and Sage colorways we saw for iPhone 14, this year Peak Design is dishing up its first color expansions in some time with new sun yellow, redwood, and midnight blue options. Nice. I for one, was always a fan of the charcoal and sage offerings, and can appreciate brands that keep the selections tight in many ways, but this will be a nice change of pace for fans of the Everyday Case. And, judging from the launch imagery here, Peak Design has done a nice job with its new iPhone 15 case colorways.

Peak Design Everyday iPhone 15 Case $50

Peak Design Everyday iPhone 15 Loop Case $60

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!