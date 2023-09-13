New vegan leather MagSafe CYRILL iPhone 15 cases arrive with launch deals from $22

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesNewsCYRILL
Now live From $22
CYRILL Kajuk Mag iPhone 15 case

The new CYRILL iPhone 15 case collection is now available for purchase via the brand’s official Amazon storefront with some launch discounts. CYRILL, for those unfamiliar, is brand we have featured for the last few years. It is a Spigen (the Spigen iPhone 15 cases are now live as well) sister brand that, just like its arguably more well-known sibling, delivers serious bang for your bucks in the iPhone case world. While not quite as affordable overall, it case do sit in that comfortable $23 to $27 range, and the new iPhone 15 models have arrived with light on-page coupons. Head below for a closer look. 

CYRILL iPhone 15 case collection

Be sure to watch out for 5% on-page coupons on each of the listings for the new cases. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. 

UltraSheer Mag iPhone 15 case $25.50 (Reg. $27)

  • Featuring a variety of neon colors
  • Designed with Spigen’s “UltraBubble” technology featuring reinforced curved bumpers
  • Includes phone strap holes on the side of the case for more personalization
  • MagSafe-compatible

Kajuk Mag iPhone 15 case $25.50 (Reg. $27)

  • A luxurious vegan leather look with gold lettering
  • Built-in magnet
  • Soft suede-like lining
  • Spigen’s Air Cushion Technology
  • Includes holes on the side of the case along with a free phone strap

Classic Charm Mag iPhone 15 case $28.50 (Reg. $30)

  • Luxurious vegan leather look with gold detailing
  • An adjustable and detachable black vegan leather strap with gold buckles
  • Soft microfiber lining
  • Secure built-in magnet

Cecile/Cecile Mag iPhone 15 case from $22 (Reg. up to $30)

  • Express your inner flower child with our cute spring-inspired case
  • UltraBubble protection tech
  • Includes a built-in magnet
  • Includes phone strap holes on the side

Apple’s latest handsets have now been unveiled and a massive collection of new covers from all of the best brands have arrived. Dive into our coverage of the new lines from our favorites like MomentMUJJOCASETiFYSpigenSANDMARC, and everything else right here. Our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases is waiting right here as well.  

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
News CYRILL

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on impressions: Next-generation PreSonus Eris spe...
Next Nintendo Direct streams tomorrow with 40 mins. of ...
Sun Joe’s convertible electric leaf blower, trimmer, ...
Foot Locker offers up to 40% off new fall markdowns: Ni...
9to5Toys Daily: September 13, 2023 – Apple Watch Seri...
New low hits TP-Link’s 3-pack of Tapo HomeKit sma...
OtterBox’s new iPhone 15 cases debut in three pro...
Mous ultra-protective wood/leather iPhone 15 cases, wit...
Load more...
Show More Comments