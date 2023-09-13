New vegan leather MagSafe CYRILL iPhone 15 cases arrive with launch deals from $22

The new CYRILL iPhone 15 case collection is now available for purchase via the brand’s official Amazon storefront with some launch discounts. CYRILL, for those unfamiliar, is brand we have featured for the last few years. It is a Spigen (the Spigen iPhone 15 cases are now live as well) sister brand that, just like its arguably more well-known sibling, delivers serious bang for your bucks in the iPhone case world. While not quite as affordable overall, it case do sit in that comfortable $23 to $27 range, and the new iPhone 15 models have arrived with light on-page coupons. Head below for a closer look.

CYRILL iPhone 15 case collection

Be sure to watch out for 5% on-page coupons on each of the listings for the new cases. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25.

UltraSheer Mag iPhone 15 case $25.50 (Reg. $27)

Featuring a variety of neon colors

Designed with Spigen’s “UltraBubble” technology featuring reinforced curved bumpers

Includes phone strap holes on the side of the case for more personalization

MagSafe-compatible

Kajuk Mag iPhone 15 case $25.50 (Reg. $27)

A luxurious vegan leather look with gold lettering

Built-in magnet

Soft suede-like lining

Spigen’s Air Cushion Technology

Includes holes on the side of the case along with a free phone strap

Classic Charm Mag iPhone 15 case $28.50 (Reg. $30)

Luxurious vegan leather look with gold detailing

An adjustable and detachable black vegan leather strap with gold buckles

Soft microfiber lining

Secure built-in magnet

Cecile/Cecile Mag iPhone 15 case from $22 (Reg. up to $30)

Express your inner flower child with our cute spring-inspired case

UltraBubble protection tech

Includes a built-in magnet

Includes phone strap holes on the side

Apple’s latest handsets have now been unveiled and a massive collection of new covers from all of the best brands have arrived. Dive into our coverage of the new lines from our favorites like Moment, MUJJO, CASETiFY, Spigen, SANDMARC, and everything else right here. Our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases is waiting right here as well.

