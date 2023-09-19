Best Super Mario Bros. Wonder pre-order bonuses: FREE art prints, trading cards, more

Super Mario Bros. Wonder pre-order bonuses are now available in full force. While you can lock-in a copy at Amazon right now, it is the other retailers that are throwing in special bonus goodies to entice buyers elsewhere. Elephant Mario and the latest entry to the 2D side-scrolling Mushroom Kingdom games (this one actually takes place in the Flower Kingdom) is set for release next month and is just the start for what’s shaping up to be quite a notable holiday season for Switch gamers. The new Mario vs. Donkey Kong and Princess Peach Showtime! might not be slated to land until early 2024, but we will be getting some exciting new titles ahead of the holidays this year. Head below for a closer look at the best Super Mario Bros. Wonder pre-order bonuses to ensure you get the most bang for your buck ahead of release next month on October 20, 2023.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder pre-order bonuses

Plenty of playable characters (Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yoshi, and Toad), a new kingdom to explore, and a series of all-new power-ups are on the way in the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Nintendo streamed a dedicated Direct for the game at the tail end of last month to give gamers a good look at what to expect from the magical new entry in the series and you can dive in right here if you need a refresher.

Classic Mario gameplay is turned on its head with the addition of Wonder Flowers in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game. Yoshis and Nabbit don’t take damage, so they’re perfect for players who are just starting out. You can play online with up to 12 friends in a Co-Op Room, with up to 4 players on a single course. Help each other out or see who can finish first!

Pre-orders started going live shortly thereafter and now we have a good idea of what each retailer is offering. Again, Amazon isn’t serving up any pre-order incentives here, but Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and GameStop are:

Walmart: FREE collectible trading card pack

GameStop: Receive an exclusive sticker set when you purchase Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Buy:Free art print poster

Target: Shadowbox art print – in-store only

