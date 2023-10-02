Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Juicy Realm, Evoland 2, PolyNome, and more

Today’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals to kick off another work week is now live and waiting down below the fold. Our App store discounts are joined by deals on the Apple MagSafe 3 Mac charger, offers on Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple’s iPad mini 6, and the new Beats Studio Pro back down at the all-time low. But for now it’s all about the apps including tiles like Juicy Realm, Evoland 2, A Normal Lost Phone, Rush Rally 3, PolyNome: THE Metronome, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefront.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Delivery From the Pain: $3.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Choice of Life Middle Ages: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PolyNome: THE Metronome: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Immortals of Aveum $40 low, Zelda/Kirby Switch titles from $40, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Pepi Doctor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Burly Men at Sea: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $5 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Terminal Madness – Awakening: $5 (Reg. $6)

Juicy Realm features:

Juicy Realm is a roguelike game with fruits as enemies. It is set in a world in which the line between animals and plants is blurred. It began with the tipping of the food-chain, which forced the humans to establish an outpost and begin an investigation in the region where the first species of mutated plants was discovered. The military has prepared a vast number of powerful weapons, with you leading the vanguard forces to wage this long war.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!