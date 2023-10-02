Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Juicy Realm, Evoland 2, PolyNome, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Today’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals to kick off another work week is now live and waiting down below the fold. Our App store discounts are joined by deals on the Apple MagSafe 3 Mac charger, offers on Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple’s iPad mini 6, and the new Beats Studio Pro back down at the all-time low. But for now it’s all about the apps including tiles like Juicy Realm, Evoland 2, A Normal Lost Phone, Rush Rally 3, PolyNome: THE Metronome, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefront. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Delivery From the Pain: $3.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Choice of Life Middle Ages: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PolyNome: THE Metronome: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Immortals of Aveum $40 low, Zelda/Kirby Switch titles from $40, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Pepi Doctor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Burly Men at Sea: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $5 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Terminal Madness – Awakening: $5 (Reg. $6)

Juicy Realm features:

Juicy Realm is a roguelike game with fruits as enemies. It is set in a world in which the line between animals and plants is blurred. It began with the tipping of the food-chain, which forced the humans to establish an outpost and begin an investigation in the region where the first species of mutated plants was discovered. The military has prepared a vast number of powerful weapons, with you leading the vanguard forces to wage this long war.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sun Joe 24V IONMAX electric power cleaner tackles your ...
Fossil takes an extra 50% off all outlet styles + free ...
JBL’s 2023 Tour Pro 2 wireless buds with onboard ...
Keep the hot water running with Marey’s Power Pak...
Amazon lows once again live on 2023 Hisense Smart Googl...
Max out your PC/PS5 with CORSAIR’s 4TB 7,100MB/s ...
WORX 20V 8-inch cordless electric pole saw clears autum...
Levi’s Family Sale offers up to 40% off sitewide ...
Load more...
Show More Comments