New Amazon low hits WD’s officially licensed 7,300MB/s 1TB SN850P PS5 SSD at $100

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesWD
Reg. $110+ $100

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850P NVMe M.2 PlayStation 5 Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. This model launched for the first time back in June of this year at $150 as the latest, top-of-the-line option from the brand and is now at the lowest price we can find. While we did see it drop to $110 back in August, today’s marks a new Amazon all-time low and the best we have tracked since release. Officially licensed for PlayStation 5 with the PS logo right on the body of the drive, it is a notable way to upgrade your machine before Spider-Man 2 launches later this month and to prep some extra storage for the busy holiday release season. It clocks in at 7,300MB/s with the integrated heatsink and M.2 form-factor PS5 requires, allowing you to “play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console with this tested and officially approved PS5 storage expansion.” Get a closer look right here and head below for more details. 

While not officially licensed or specifically made just for PS5, another great alternative that delivers similar specs otherwise is the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD, currently selling for $80 on Amazon, this one features a similar integrated heatsink and the same 7,300MB/s as the model above. If you’re looking for more capacity, we also happen to be tracking the 2TB model on sale for $130 shipped right now as well. 

While we are talking PlayStation, be sure to check out the latest details on Sony Pictures Core – PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members can now stream over 100 movies FREE on PS4 and PS5. Here are the PlayStation Plus October FREE games and all of the latest details on the handheld PS5 Portal player

WD_BLACK 4TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD features:

  • Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles[1]. Easy to install so you can play with confidence. [1]For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit the WD_BLACK Product Page.
  • With capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB[2] you can add enough additional PS5 storage to your console to store more of your favorite games. [2]1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.
  • This PS5 SSD with heatsink has been specially designed for the PS5 console to be easily installed into the M.2 slot.
  • Play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console with this tested and officially approved PS5 storage expansion.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LG’s 65/77-inch OLED C3 4K Smart TVs hit new lows...
9to5Toys Daily: October 6, 2023 – M1 iPad Pro $300 of...
Journey’s MagSafe ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat...
WORX 20V Hydroshot cordless electric power cleaner with...
Amazon Essentials are currently up to 30% off from $8: ...
Save $300 on Apple’s cellular 12.9-inch M1 iPad P...
Learn how ChatGPT can write text and code for you, with...
Land a 2023 TCL 4K smart TV without breaking the bank, ...
Load more...
Show More Comments