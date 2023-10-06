Tested: Caseology delivers affordable iPhone 15 cases worth your time starting from just $10

We are now ready to take a look at the Caseology iPhone 15 cases that launched in mid September. The brand comes under the Spigen fold to deliver some affordable alternatives for Apple’s latest handsets. We have featured Caseology for years for that very reason and its latest collection continues that trend after landing in our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases. Now after giving a few of the models a run for their money over the last week or so, some clear standouts have emerged and we are ready to weigh in as part of the latest Tested with 9to5Toys feature.

Review: Caseology iPhone cases starting from $10

Caseology’s iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max cases come in the form of a more succinct and tight collection of options by comparison to the Spigen offerings, which span a much wider number of designs. Covering both MagSafe and more affordable magnet-free options, the Caseology cases, much like its sister brand’s, are of the more affordable type but still manage to deliver some of the better options in their respective price categories. Here’s the specs on some of the standouts:

Caseology Athlex from $10

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

Joined dual layers and integrated drop-proof grip provides extra cushioning and protection

Accent lines on the back providing ergonomic design for your fingers. Contemporary high-contrast accents and luxe design

Certified with military grade protection, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible

Caseology Nano Pop Mag $19

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

Integrated magnets will keep your device secure and aligned and are compatible with MagSafe chargers (NOTE: the case may show circular imprints from magnet charger compression over time)

Silicone feel case offers snug-fit while remaining lint and dust-free in your pockets. Bold two-tone colors and protective raised camera ring design

Certified with military grade protection, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible

Caseology Parallax Mag $19

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

Integrated magnets will keep your device secure and are compatible with MagSafe chargers

3D Hexa Cube Design offers enhanced ergonomics as well as built-in textured TPU grip on all edge. For women and men designed for 6.7 Pro

Certified with military grade protection, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible

9to5Toys’ Take:

Caseology is indeed under the Spigen fold (check our review of the 2023 Spigen iPhone 15 cases right here), delivering a similar level of quality and price range as, what is for many, one of the best in the category. And that rings true for me as well. I can confirm the Caseology cases are about on the same level as the Spigen offerings with a similar use of materials, button cover treatments, and more, but with a few unique designs.

Much like the Spigen models, if you’re looking for high-end materials, metal button covers, and the like, look elsewhere. If you’re looking for affordable cases that actually deliver a decent product without breaking the bank, Caseology might be for you. I have tried out the no-name cases you can get from bargain bin sites, and, in my opinion, they just aren’t worth it the way Caseology’s are.

It’s another one of those brands that prices its cases at that level where you can get in the door at around the $20 mark (or much less) and some might even be able to grab a few to flip them out for various occasions or to match an outfit, for example.

One model that stands out for me this year is the Athlex. Despite being the most affordable of the lot – you can land one of these for just $9.99 Prime shipped via the official Amazon storefront – its design is easily one of the best and most interesting in the collection to my eyes. The Athlex is one of those cases that looks more expensive than it is, and certainly more than the $10 price of entry.

It features a sort of padded or horizontal panel look across the back of the case with a grainy texturized feel to it – it’s almost like a soft sandpaper feel. The padding meets the textured edges of the case nicely where you’ll find a sort of slight bump with a thin line etched through the middle of the sides, top, and bottom. Not only does it add a ton of grip to the carry experience – it might be one of the best I’ve tested out thus far in this regard – but it also adds a ton of interest to the overall design here.

One major caveat for the Athlex and a glaring omission here is MagSafe. These days, I guess I basically just expect MagSafe implementation in cases like you’ll find in some of the brand’s other models, but the Athlex sadly does not. It is wireless charger-friendly but does not have built-in magnetic action despite the bright yellow interior circle making it seem as though it does. That aside, and with a price tag coming in at less than the price of a couple lattes, it is easily one of the coolest looking and feeling cases out there in the price range.

The rest of the lineup is solid as well from a price over quality point of view. MagSafe works where it’s supposed to, there’s nice Action Button covers, and everything fits nicely, but there’s just something about the Athlex that stands out for me. The Parallax Mag is a close second here with its unique diamond like structure and texture on the back, but you also can’t go wrong with the classic smooth two-tone Nano Pop here, either.

