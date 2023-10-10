Rachio’s smart hose watering system drops to $78 for fall Prime Day, more up to $114 off

Rachio Smart Hose

Rachio is joining in on the Prime Big Deal Days starting with its 2023 Smart Hose Timer watering system at $78.05 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 22% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. We did see an extremely limited deal that knocked it down to $60 for a few minutes a few months ago (it might even have been a pricing mistake), today’s deal is otherwise on par with the best deals we have tracked since its debuted at CES earlier this year. This package includes the valve you’ll need to affix it to your standard outdoor hose spigot, providing smart control over your watering setup without the need for a built-in sprinkler system. Rachio says it only takes a “couple minutes” to setup, and you’re ready to go. It will then deliver smartphone control over your outdoor watering, including automated schedule creation that makes use of Rachio’s auto rain-skip feature to maintain a healthy lawn or garden without wasting cash on bills. Get more details in our launch coverage and down below alongside some additional deals. 

More Rachio Prime Big Deal Days offers:

For folks with built-in sprinkler systems looking to add some intelligence to their setup, dive into the smart sprinkler controllers on sale down below:

Dive into our fall Prime Day deal hub for more as well as some of the other notable smart home offers on tap like this TP-Link Matter and Assistant gear from $12, some of the best prices of the year on Yale Wi-Fi touchscreen smart locks, and ecobee’s SmartThermostat Premium at a new Amazon low

Rachio Smart Hose Timer watering system features:

  • Control From Your Phone – Download the Rachio app to easily manage and monitor your hose watering
  • Automate Watering – Replace tedious hand watering with confidence that your plants are getting the water they need
  • Smart Rain Skips – Rachio will watch the weather for you and skip a scheduled watering if rain has occurred or is expected
  • Quick Run with Confidence – Start a manual Quick Run in the app or directly on the Timer by pressing the blue button.
  • Patented Flow Monitoring – know when your hose is running or more importantly, if it’s not running when it should be.

