Analogue teases new N64 console with 4K visuals, Bluetooth, and original-style controller ports

The new Analogue N64 console has now surfaced. We are no strangers to Analogue and its special brand of modern-retro gaming hardware, like its new limited-edition Pocket Game Boy that comes in seven transparent colors and its TurboGrafx Duo console, but the brand has now turned its attention to “64 bits of pleasure” with the new Analogue 3D. Head below for more details and a closer look at the new N64 console.

New Analogue N64 console

While details are still thin on this upcoming release from the brand, it is teasing the form-factor of the machine and its controller alongside some light information on what gamers can expect.

Completely engineered in FPGA and hosting the Analogue OS, it features wireless Bluetooth and 2.4g connectivity (presumably for the controllers) as well as 4 original-style controller ports for authentic N64 gamepads.

Described as a reimagining of the N64, Analogue is outfitting the machine with 4K resolutions as well as the option to enjoy N64 titles in the original display modes. That’s on top of “reference quality recreations of specific model CRT’s and PVM’s.”

Analogue says its new N64 console will be the “first and only aftermarket solution supporting 100% compatibility in every region. USA, EU & JP.”

And here’s a shadowy tease at what is presumably the new controller:

Slated as “coming in 2024,” it’s hard to say if it is actually releasing next year or if that’s when pre-orders will go live with launch well after that. Either way, you can sign up or notifications on the official site right here.

