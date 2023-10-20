Spigen’s new Enzo iPhone 15 case features bulletproof Armarid and diamond-cut metal accents at $38

After the launch of its 2023 collection and the epic vintage iMac-style case (here’s our hands-on review), the latest edition to Spigen’s lineup is arriving in the form of the new Enzo bulletproof iPhone 15 case. Spigen landed in our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases for its budget-friendly iPhone cases that actually hit above their pay grade, much like it has in year’s past. But its Enzo lineup is something different entirely – a higher-end approach for wrapping your precious Apple handset or strapping an Apple Watch to your wrist with more premium materials. And this year it is adding the new Enzo Aramid bulletproof iPhone 15 case to the lineup. Head below for a closer look and a notable launch deal.

New Enzo bulletproof iPhone 15 case from Spigen

The Enzo releases in the past have come along with premium Italian leather and stainless steel accents as well as the arguably exorbitant prices those sorts of treatments can fetch. But, much like the Enzo Apple Watch band we featured recently, the Enzo Aramid is splitting the difference to some degree with a $70 price tag (you can score it for almost half that on Amazon right now though) that comes in at more than 50% less than the leather options we have seen previously.

Go out with a bang. Introducing the Enzo Aramid, the latest addition to the Enzo brotherhood for your iPhone. Cut from the same cloth as bulletproof armor, the Aramid’s lightweight protection keeps your iPhone standing up after taking shot after shot.

Spigen is employing a “premium bulletproof Aerocore Armarid” material and carbon fiber-style finish for the new case’s back panel alongside a TPU treatment around the bezel and camera array. From there, we are also getting some of the diamond-cut anodized hardware accents with a “durable non-corrosive finish” we saw on the previous-generation Enzo releases – it frames the camera sensors around the back, caps the buttons with metal covers, and delivers a sort of inset coin-like logo on the lower third of the case back.

Despite its AeroCore Aramid construction, Spigen says the case still supports wireless charging and features built-in magnets for all of your MagSafe accessories.

Features at a glance:

Made from premium bulletproof Aerocore Aramid and TPU for superb durability

Rigid outer shell with a carbon finish and lined with a soft suede interior

Diamond-cut anodized hardware for a durable non-corrosive finish

Raised edges for screen and camera protection

Compatible with wireless charging and MagSafe accessories

Spigen’s new Enzo bulletproof iPhone 15 case comes in a stealthy black colorway and is only available for iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, much like the iMac-style models. It carries a $69.99 MSRP directly on the brand’s site, but you can score one on Amazon right now for $37.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon.

