Today’s best game deals: Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 FREE sale – Starfield, MGS, Sonic, AC Mirage, Lords of the Fallen, more

Amazon is kicking off its holiday-worthy offers on console games early this year with a notable Buy 2 Get 1 FREE sale event. Including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox titles, you can purchase any two games on this landing and score a third for FREE. While we are expecting more titles to get added through the week (if past Amazon events like this are any indication), there are already a series of solid options, including newer releases like Starfield, Mortal Kombat 1, the new Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, Final Fantasy XVI, Elden Ring, the new Sonic Superstars, Amore Core VI, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Lords of the Fallen, and much more. You can scope out everything eligible for the Buy 2 Get 1 FREE sale event right here

Nintendo Switch game deals:

PlayStation and Xbox:

