Today’s best game deals: Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 FREE sale – Starfield, MGS, Sonic, AC Mirage, Lords of the Fallen, more

Amazon is kicking off its holiday-worthy offers on console games early this year with a notable Buy 2 Get 1 FREE sale event. Including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox titles, you can purchase any two games on this landing and score a third for FREE. While we are expecting more titles to get added through the week (if past Amazon events like this are any indication), there are already a series of solid options, including newer releases like Starfield, Mortal Kombat 1, the new Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, Final Fantasy XVI, Elden Ring, the new Sonic Superstars, Amore Core VI, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Lords of the Fallen, and much more. You can scope out everything eligible for the Buy 2 Get 1 FREE sale event right here.
Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- No More Heroes 3 $15 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Dread $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League at $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $15 (Reg. $30+)
- WarioWare Get It Together at $25 (Reg. $50)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- And even more…
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Madden NFL 24 from $30 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal PS5 $27.50 (Reg. $70)
- HITMAN World of Assassination PSN $28 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Xbox Best Rated Games Sale up to 85% off
- The Last of Us Part I $46 (Reg. $70)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Bastion PSN $3 (Reg. $15)
- Mortal Kombat 1 $59 (Reg. $70)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Stray PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Octopath Traveler 2 PS4 $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Frontiers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion from $25 (Reg. $50)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario RPG $60
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
