Today’s best iOS game and app deals: FINAL FANTASY IX, Hydropuzzle, The Quest, more

This morning’s best iOS game and app deals to kick the week off are now ready and waiting down below the fold for you. Just be sure to also check out the deals we are tracking on 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 aluminum models as well as this 4-pack of Apple AirTags and this offer on Apple’s iPad 10th Gen 256GB. As for the apps, today’s collection features deals on titles like FINAL FANTASY Ⅸ, Hydropuzzle, Universe Pandemic 2, The Quest, Mazetools Soniface Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

iOS Universal: Astral Maze: Escape the Horror: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Universe Pandemic 2: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY Ⅸ: $10 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Mazetools Soniface Pro: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Mazetools Mutant: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Legend of the Moon2:Shooting: $0.50 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Streakly: Habit Tracker: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $13 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $30 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: GTA: Chinatown Wars: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: GTA: Liberty City Stories: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: Polyglotte: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – Local Forecast: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Finding Paradise: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Settlement Survival: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $0.50 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Otaku’s Adventure: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Toziuha Night: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $3 (Reg. $6)

Zidane and the Tantalus Theater Troupe have kidnapped Princess Garnet, the heir of Alexandria.

To their surprise, however, the princess herself yearned to escape the castle.

Through a series of unusual circumstances, she and her personal guard, Steiner, fall in with Zidane and set out on an incredible journey.

Meeting unforgettable characters like Vivi and Quina along the way, they learn about themselves, the secrets of the Crystal, and a malevolent force that threatens to destroy their world.