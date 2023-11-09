Spigen’s new AirTag holder keeps tabs on your Tesla key card, now available at $25

The new Spigen Tesla Key Card AirTag case has arrived. After featuring its new iMac iPhone 15 cases, StandBy ArcField MagSafe charging stand, and Zero One MagSafe AirPods Pro 2 USB-C case, today we are taking a look at something a little bit different from Spigen. The brand is no stranger to AirTag gear, but its latest release is looking to equip Tesla owners with a new AirTag solution that comes in the form of a sort of card tag with a dedicated AirTag location tracker slot and compatibility with “all Tesla Key cards.” Now available for purchase at $25 on Amazon, you can take a closer look at the details down below.

New Spigen Tesla Key Card AirTag case

The new Spigen Tesla Key Card AirTag case is very much what it sounds like. It transforms the brand’s usual Air Fit model into something ready to house both an Apple AirTag tracker and your Tesla key card.

You’ll find an included carabiner style clip attached to the body of the case by way of a detachable snap-equipped strap loop. The main case features a 2-piece construction so you can pull it apart to install the AirTag and your Tesla key card.

The built-in slot for an Apple AirTag adds an extra layer of security, preventing the loss of your valuable key

Spigen says the case is compatible with “all Tesla key cards” and is made of a durable and scratch-resistant material with a design that allows it to “slide seamlessly in any pocket storage and suitable for card wallets or handbags.”

Features at a glance:

The built-in slot for an Apple AirTag adds an extra layer of security, preventing the loss of your valuable key

Designed to slide seamlessly in any pocket storage and suitable for card wallets or handbags

Two-piece structure for easy application and removal

Made of a durable and scratch-resistant material

Includes a carabiner for alternative attachments

Compatible with all Tesla Key cards

The new Spigen Tesla Key Card AirTag case is now available for purchase via the brand’s official Amazon storefront at $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25.

More of the latest from Spigen:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!