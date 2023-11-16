Amazon’s latest Echo-compatible Smart Air Quality Monitor drops to $49 (Reg. $70)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $70 $49
Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering its current-generation Smart Air Quality Monitor for $48.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the fall Prime Day offer and comes in at within $3 of the all-time low. A notable companion to your Echo speaker and/or smart display (both of which are now on sale), it can take readings to engage your Alexa-enabled air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans alongside delivering updates on your air quality. This model is capable of measuring particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature to help ensure you and your family remain safe and comfortable. Hit up our launch coverage and head below for more early Black Friday Amazon deals. 

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor features:

  • Know your air – Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor makes it easy to understand what’s in your indoor air.
  • Track and measure – Keep tabs on 5 key factors: particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature.
  • Stay informed – Get an indication of current air quality from the color-coded LED, and an easy-to-understand air quality score in the Alexa app anytime.
  • Get notifications – If Alexa detects poor air quality, you can get notifications on your phone or even announcements on Echo devices.
  • Enable Routines to turn your Alexa-enabled devices such as air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans on and off when the indoor air quality changes.

