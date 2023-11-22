Huge deals land on Sennheiser headphones: Momentum 4 $120 off, more from $90

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering a series of notable offers on Sennheiser headphones starting with the Momentum 4 wireless model. The regularly $380 set of premium cans are now starting from $260 shipped. That’s 32% or $120 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal delivers the second-best price we have tracked from Amazon, coming within a couple bucks of the all-time low. And after going hands-on, we came more than impressed. Even going so far as suggesting they make for a great AirPods Pro Max (also now on sale for $450) alternative with a notable 60 hours of wireless playback and adaptive noise cancellation. The adjustable Transparency Mode, which allows you to stay in tune with your surroundings, joins an audiophile-inspired 42mm transducer system and smart app control – “adjust the sound to your individual listening preferences via the integrated equalizer, presets, and sound modes.” Get a closer look right here and head below for more.
More early Black Friday Sennheiser headphone deals:
- HD 450BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless $90 (Reg. $116)
- HD 650 Hi-Res Open Back $287 (Reg. $500)
- RS 175 RF Wireless System $175 (Reg. $280)
- HD 660S2 – Wired Audiophile $400 (Reg. $600)
- And even more…
Just be sure to also scope out the best prices ever on Bose’s new QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earbuds as well as the now live early Black Friday offer on Apple’s AirPods Max. And remember, the Beats Studio Pro are now 50% off for the very first time.
Sennheiser Momentum 4 features:
- Maximum audio resolution with Sennheiser Signature Sound: Enjoy premium music quality all-day long thanks to the headphone’s audiophile-inspired 42mm transducer system and aptX Adaptive.Specific uses for product : Music
- Personalized sound via the Sennheiser Smart Control App: Adjust the sound to your individual listening preferences via the integrated equalizer, presets and sound modes – for a unique sound experience.
- Stay immersed in your music: Thanks to the headphone’s Adaptive Noise Cancellation, you stay distraction-free – and with the Adjustable Transparency Mode you stay in touch with the world around you.
- Exceptional comfort and long battery life: Lightweight, foldable design with padded headband and deeply cushioned ear pads for long-lasting comfort – up to 60 hours of playback time with fast charging.
