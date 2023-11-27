Cyber Monday takes $120 off Sony’s XM4 ANC headphones at new 2023 low of $228

Amazon is now offering the best discount of the year on the Sony XM4 ANC Headphones at $228 shipped. This undercuts the Black Friday mention by an extra $20 in its drop from the usual $348 going rate. It’s the first time this year we’ve seen pricing drop this low, matching the overall best discounts ever last seen in 2022. You can also get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

While not the new XM5 model that just hit the scene, Sony’s previous-generation headphones arrive with plenty of flagship features and an even more affordable price point. Everything comes centered around improved active noise cancellation and then backed by a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously. Not to mention up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge and a USB-C port for when it comes time to refuel, as well.

On the more affordable end of Sony’s lineup, the WH-CH720N headphones are still a very compelling alternative. These more affordable ANC headphones arrive without the same XM series build, but arrive as more recent additions to the lineup that block out sound while coming backed by the same Integrated Processor V1 as found above. There’s 35-hour battery life to boot, which also makes the $97 sale price even more enticing to save some extra cash from the XM4.

Plus, you can also save on Sony’s latest and greatest this Cyber Monday, too. Both of the XM5 earbuds and headphones are down to the best prices of the year at Amazon, starting from $248.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

