Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Townsmen, Inspire Pro, ISS Tracker, more

Today’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. Joining in on the App Store offers, we are also tracking deals on Apple’s just-released 24-inch M3 iMac as well as its official iPhone 15/Plus silicone cases in festive Winter Blue styles, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlights include titles like Townsmen Premium, Inspire Pro, Future Ludo, ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

iOS Universal: Future Ludo: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Email Signature Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AI Generated Art: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Gods Wars II: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Gallifreyan Translator: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TONALY: Write & Practice Songs: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Zen Koi Pro: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: EoEbooks: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Project V90: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Card Hog: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: SaGa Frontier Remastered: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song-: $18 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Neuroshima Hex: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Muscles & Kinesiology: $1 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Human Anatomy Atlas 2024: $1 (Reg. $25)

Develop your tiny village to a grand medieval empire with a thriving economy and happy villagers! Find spots for mining ore, harvest the crops of your farms and collect coins as taxes from your folk. Build jousting fields, taverns, marketplaces and beautify your city with impressive statues, magnificent monuments, and lush gardens. But there are also dangers lurking close by. Bandits are in the area, looking to plunder and pillage your peaceful town. Build barracks, guard towers and recruit brave soldiers to protect your citizens from harm. You rule the whole empire from your castle and make sure your inhabitants have fun and stay happy!

