Today’s best iOS game and app deals: DYSMANTLE, Rogue Hearts, Omega 13, more

Today’s roundup of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to browse through down below. The App Store offers are joined by price drops on the official Milanese Loop bands as well as ongoing holiday pricing on Apple Watch Series 9, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like Rogue Hearts, DYSMANTLE, Chicken Police, Omega 13, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: What’s Up?: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: GeoFS – Flight Simulator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kiyoshi: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DYSMANTLE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Omega 13: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Orbital Invaders:Space shooter: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: El Hijo: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: GPX-Viewer: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Future Ludo: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Email Signature Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AI Generated Art: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Gods Wars II: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Gallifreyan Translator: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TONALY: Write & Practice Songs: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Zen Koi Pro: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: EoEbooks: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $2 (Reg. $5)

DYSMANTLE features:

As you ascend from your shelter after the long long years, a brave new old world awaits you. A world inhabited with nasty and vile creatures. A world with no other human soul to be seen. A world with nature in reigns now. A world that’s about to get even worse. You need to find a way to escape the wretched island. But before that, enjoy the bittersweet apocalypse.

