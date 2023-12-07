Belkin’s new BoostCharge Pro 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe stand sees first discount to $100

Belkin just launched a new BoostCharge Pro 15W MagSafe Charger earlier in the fall, and now the first chance to save on it is live. The 2-in-1 stand would typically run you $130, but now it drops down to $99.99 shipped. The discount applies once you’ve added it to your cart, and should show up automatically – but if it doesn’t, applying code GIFT23 at checkout will lock-in the savings. That’s $30 off and the very first chance to save on this new release that will begin shipping later this month. We break it down below the fold and over in our launch coverage.

Belkin’s new 2-in-1 charging dock takes a more premium build to its iPhone and Apple Watch charging abilities with an organic design that’s covered in a silicone exterior. It has a 15W main MagSafe pad that can hold your iPhone 15 both vertically and horizontally for StandBy, and even folds down into a more flat stand for docking a pair of earbuds. Around the back of the Belkin BoostCharge Pro then is an Apple Watch fast charging puck to round out the experience. Oh! And you’re also getting the charger and cable in the box for a complete charging kit right out of the packaging.

If you were hoping your next MagSafe charger would be more of the portable variety, Twelve South just launched its new ButterFly portable charger. It arrives with both of the same power features as the Belkin model above, just in a design that fits right in the palm of your hand and is made of a premium aluminum material. The company’s popular HiRise 3 Deluxe is also back in stock right now with delivery ahead of Christmas.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro features:

This ultra-convenient charging dock delivers 15W of fast wireless charging to your iPhone 12 and later, Apple Watch 4 and later, and many models of AirPods. Leveraging MagSafe technology, you can place your iPhone on the charging pad for a secure, aligned connection. It’s StandBy ready for you to take advantage of iPhone placement options.

