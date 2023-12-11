Today’s best iOS app deals: Lonely Assassins, Bridge Constructor, SketchParty TV, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Your Monday morning collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Alongside the software, we are also tracking a notable price drop on AirPods 3 as well as Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad and even more right here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Hydropuzzle, Doctor Who: Lonely Assassins, Bridge Constructor, SketchParty TV, and more. Hit the jump or a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Blackthorn Castle 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Rain Drop Catcher: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fiete World: Games for kids 4+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Klipped: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Doctor Who: Lonely Assassins: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Write in Runic: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro by Mastersoft: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

Today’s best game deals: Metal Gear Solid Collection Vol.1 $40, Resident Evil 4 $30, more

More iOS app and game deals still live

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Silver Screen Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Zoo Park Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager 4: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Gravestone: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tangle Tower: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Trials of the Thief-Taker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Roman: budget weight loss: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Talk Dim Sum: $1 (Reg. $2)

Doctor Who Lonely Assassins features:

From the award-winning creators of Sara is Missing and SIMULACRA, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is a thrilling found-phone mystery. Uncover an all new horror story that builds on the terrifying legacy of the Weeping Angels, first encountered in the iconic story, “Blink”.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones normally sell for $350,...
Segway Ninebot E2 e-scooter travels 15.5 miles for new ...
Spigen offers 25% off its G3 iMac-style iPhone 15 cases...
Here’s the instructions and part list to build yo...
Keurig’s SMART latte coffee maker has returned to...
Roborock’s S7 Max Ultra robot vacuum and mop with...
KeySmart iPro provides Apple Find My tracking to your k...
Anker’s Nebula Mars 3 Air GTV projector with 4K r...
Load more...
Show More Comments