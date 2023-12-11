Today’s best iOS app deals: Lonely Assassins, Bridge Constructor, SketchParty TV, more

Your Monday morning collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Alongside the software, we are also tracking a notable price drop on AirPods 3 as well as Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad and even more right here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Hydropuzzle, Doctor Who: Lonely Assassins, Bridge Constructor, SketchParty TV, and more. Hit the jump or a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Blackthorn Castle 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Rain Drop Catcher: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fiete World: Games for kids 4+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Klipped: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Doctor Who: Lonely Assassins: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Write in Runic: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro by Mastersoft: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

More iOS app and game deals still live

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Silver Screen Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Zoo Park Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager 4: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Gravestone: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tangle Tower: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Trials of the Thief-Taker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Roman: budget weight loss: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Talk Dim Sum: $1 (Reg. $2)

Doctor Who Lonely Assassins features:

From the award-winning creators of Sara is Missing and SIMULACRA, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is a thrilling found-phone mystery. Uncover an all new horror story that builds on the terrifying legacy of the Weeping Angels, first encountered in the iconic story, “Blink”.

