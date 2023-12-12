9to5Toys Gift Guide: Ashley’s must-have dinner party accessories

It’s that time of year when the holiday parties and family gatherings seem to never end. If you are like me, the hustle and bustle can make for a stressful time, but I’ve learned over the years that it doesn’t have to be that way. If you like to host parties or know someone who does, there are some simple products you can have on hand at all times or gift to your favorite party host that add fun and ease to pretty much any gathering. So head below for the best gift ideas for your favorite party host/hostess, or snag a few for yourself if that person is you!

Best gifts for dinner parties – 2023

If I didn’t have to work or have a care in the world, I would host a dinner party every day. Okay, maybe not every day, but a girl can dream, right? There is something so magical about gathering around a dining table with those you love. Good conversation, music playing softly in the background, delicious food, laughter, and crisp cold drinks enjoyed by all. It’s a delicious combination of sights, sounds, and smells I never tire of.

Since it’s becoming obvious that I’ve hosted quite a few dinner parties, I’ve rounded up a few products that enhance any type of party you may like to host, and they all work as fantastic gifts for those people in your life who love to host. I’ve used and loved every item listed below, and I believe they are worth every dime.

SodaStream – less clean up, eco-friendly, and perfect for everyone

Whether your guest list is full of children, adults, or both – a sparkling water maker from SodaStream is the perfect dinner party companion. We’ve gone through countless cans of sparkling water after dinner parties, and our recycling bin becomes full rather quickly. A SodaStream cuts down substantially on waste and clean-up time, plus it’s the eco-friendly option when hosting many people. We like to top our cocktails with sparkling water or it can be an easily accessible option for children and those avoiding alcohol.

SodaStream has a few models I suggest checking out, each having its own perks. However, all their units are user-friendly, and you can’t go wrong with any of them. Plus, there are a ton of drink mixes with interesting flavors you can purchase to complement your dinner menu.

The SodaStream E-Terra turns water into sparkling water with just one touch, all automated and a no-brainer regarding ease of use. This unit makes it simple for any guest to refill the canister when needed and without instruction.

If you want the best bang for your buck, the SodaStream Terra wins the prize. It’s the least expensive unit offered by SodaStream, but it still easily delivers sparkling water in seconds, regardless of the price. Dive into this review for a detailed look at its features.

If the design is the most important aspect to you, the new SodaStream Art has a retro-looking design with a satisfying and unique carbonating lever. This unit would look amazing and sleek on a bar cart next to your favorite bottle of tequila, especially in the blue or red colorways.

SodaStream E-Terra Bundle $154

SodaStream Terra $74

SodaStream Art Bundle $146

Edifier MS50A WiFi Smart Speaker – sleek and smart

A good music playlist can set the mood for a dinner party instantly. When it comes to design, I prefer a speaker with a sleek design that can look good in any room of the house since most parties are not confined to one space. The Edifier MS50A has a clean design with wooden features that work well with most home decor.

My favorite feature of the Edifier MS50A is the AirPlay 2 support and WiFi capabilities. It’s easy to set up multiroom listening with multiple devices, and multiple speakers can be linked together through the Edifier app. I prefer the WiFi features on this speaker over Bluetooth. Nothing is worse than a speaker losing connection when you inevitably have to walk away, and you don’t have to worry about that with this device. It also doesn’t have a built-in microphone, which prevents voice assistants from listening in on your private dinner party conversations. Check out this review for a more detailed look into the Edifier MS50A.

Edifier WiFi Smart Speaker $150

Cocktail Smoker Kit – wow your party guests

Interesting yet tasty cocktails can elevate the simplest of dinner parties. In recent years, bartenders have been using smoking kits to infuse intoxicating notes of hickory, mesquite, oak, apple, cherry, and more into a classic Old Fashioned. You can feel the joy of bartending for your dinner party guests while filling your house with the most delicious aromas. Cocktail smoking kits can also be used for smoking cheese, meat, coffee, and desserts, which creates a world of ways to wow your friends and family.

There are a few different styles of kits on the market, each with pros and cons. Luckily, most of them come at an affordable price point and include everything you need, making this easy to gift, no matter the budget you’re working with. A cocktail smoker with a chimney design like the ArwyScil Cocktail Smoker will be the most affordable option. It’s perfect for smoking individual glasses and comes with various flavored wood smoker chips. You can get this specific model with or without the Butane torch, which is great if you already have one. A smoke infuser with an injection hose from Gramercy Kitchen Co. will be the best option if you’d like more freedom in the smoking process. This unit allows you to smoke entire plates of food, any size of glassware, or more than one drink at a time.

ArwyScil Cocktail Smoking Kit $39 or $20

or Gramercy Kitchen Co Cocktail Smoking Kit $40

Image Courtesy of East Fork

East Fork Pottery – Elevated dining and well-crafted aesthetics

Handcrafted dishware and glassware don’t make or break a dinner party, but they can add artistic flare and well-crafted aesthetics to your next gathering. I’ve spent the last few years curating a beautiful collection of handmade pottery. When I discovered East Fork specifically, their bold colorways and timeless shapes drew me in immediately. Since then, I’ve collected a rainbow of plates, mugs, cups, and bowls that truly shine when creating a tablescape. Their evolution from one sole potter to a factory of over 100 employees is a testament to how beloved their pieces are. They have quite the cult following of collectors and traders, and once you have a piece in your hands, you’ll immediately know why.

East Fork Pottery has a stunning collection of ceramic dinnerware that comes in various sizes and colors. I use every single form at my gatherings to hold dips, bags of potato chips, meats and cheeses, and slices of cake. Their mugs are a cult favorite and are the most giftable item from their collection.

If you are interested in more than just ceramic dinnerware, East Fork has a well-curated selection of drinkware, bar essentials, cookware, serving utensils, and linens. You can create a truly stunning tablescape from absolutely everything on their site. You can do no wrong from the folks at East Fork.

East Fork Pottery Mug $40

East Fork Pottery Shallow Dinner Set $146

Italian Velasca Calices Glassware $120

Stacking Brass Flatware $74

