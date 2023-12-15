Rare deal brings Audio-Technica’s TWX9 ANC Wireless Earbuds back down to $249 low

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHeadphonesAudio-technica
Reg. $299 $249
Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 Wireless Earbuds-review close

Amazon is now offering the Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 Wireless Earbuds for $249 shipped. This set launched last last year at $300 and very rarely ever goes on sale. We have seen price drops on this set less than a handful of times since release and you’re now looking at a match of the Amazon all-time low. Audio-Technica delivers a high-tech set of premium earbuds with the ATH-TWX9 – I still use my set to this day and they sound great – with over 24 hours of wireless playback, customizable digital noise cancellation via the companion app, and intelligent hear-through tech that gives AirPods Pro 2 a run for their money, if you ask me. They also stand out from many of the options out there with a unique black and subtle shimmering copper treatment alongside the wireless charging case, UV sterilization, and touch sensor controls. Take a deep dive into the experience as part of our hands-on review right here and head below for more details. 

More of this week’s best earbud deals:

If you’re looking to go for an over-ear set, the latest Bose models are now available from $249, which is as much as $100 off the going rate. You can get all of the details on these sets while the offers are still live in our previous deal coverage.  

Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 Wireless Earbuds feature:

  • Truly wireless in-ear headphones with digital hybrid noise-cancelling technology
  • Ambience control (noise-cancelling and hear-through) can be employed for music playback and calls
  • Use the touch sensor to choose from five preset noise-cancelling modes or optimized noise cancelling that adapts to your current environment
  • Hear-through function allows you to hear ambient sounds (plus your own, unmuffled voice) so you can talk to others around you without removing your earbuds
  • Newly designed 5.8 mm high-resolution drivers deliver an extended high-frequency range and improved sound detail

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Audio-technica

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Reolink smart home cams keep an eye on your property at...
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Rikka’s favorite smart home ...
Android game and app deals: Defense Zone 3, Galaxy Trad...
Optoma’s 1080p short-throw laser projector return...
Review: MAINGEAR’s MG-1 Gold delivers an immacula...
Special Prime deal: Blink outdoor floodlight camera + v...
Anker’s new USB-C KVMs docks for Mac now start at $15...
KeySmart iPro provides Apple Find My tracking to your k...
Load more...
Show More Comments