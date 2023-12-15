Rare deal brings Audio-Technica’s TWX9 ANC Wireless Earbuds back down to $249 low

Amazon is now offering the Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 Wireless Earbuds for $249 shipped. This set launched last last year at $300 and very rarely ever goes on sale. We have seen price drops on this set less than a handful of times since release and you’re now looking at a match of the Amazon all-time low. Audio-Technica delivers a high-tech set of premium earbuds with the ATH-TWX9 – I still use my set to this day and they sound great – with over 24 hours of wireless playback, customizable digital noise cancellation via the companion app, and intelligent hear-through tech that gives AirPods Pro 2 a run for their money, if you ask me. They also stand out from many of the options out there with a unique black and subtle shimmering copper treatment alongside the wireless charging case, UV sterilization, and touch sensor controls. Take a deep dive into the experience as part of our hands-on review right here and head below for more details.

More of this week’s best earbud deals:

If you’re looking to go for an over-ear set, the latest Bose models are now available from $249, which is as much as $100 off the going rate. You can get all of the details on these sets while the offers are still live in our previous deal coverage.

Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 Wireless Earbuds feature:

Truly wireless in-ear headphones with digital hybrid noise-cancelling technology

Ambience control (noise-cancelling and hear-through) can be employed for music playback and calls

Use the touch sensor to choose from five preset noise-cancelling modes or optimized noise cancelling that adapts to your current environment

Hear-through function allows you to hear ambient sounds (plus your own, unmuffled voice) so you can talk to others around you without removing your earbuds

Newly designed 5.8 mm high-resolution drivers deliver an extended high-frequency range and improved sound detail

