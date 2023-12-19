Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset with 24-hour battery drops to $100

Amazon is now offering the previous-generation Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $99.99 shipped. Originally $180, today’s deal is up to $80 in savings and the lowest we can find. While this set has more recently been going for closer to $120 since the latest model V2 Pro launched, it still delivers a compelling gaming audio solution at within a couple bucks of the best price we have ever tracked. It also comes in at $100 under the price of the latest version (check out our hands-on review of that set right here). Passive noise cancellation, closed cushioned earcups, and THX 7.1 surround sound highlight the feature list here. You’ll also find titanium 50mm sound drivers divided “into 3 parts for the individual tuning of highs, mids, and lows” alongside a detachable Razer Hyperclear cardioid microphone and up to 24 hours of battery life. Head below for more details.

If a more entry-level set will do the trick for your needs, check out the ongoing price drop we are tracking on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset. While this is a regularly $60 set you can land for $40 shipped right now, it still comes from a well-known and respected gaming brand with 360-degree spatial audio (support for Tempest 3D Audio on PS5 and Microsoft Spatial Sound) and a bidirectional noise-cancelling mic

Then head over to our PC gaming deal hub for more ways to upgrade your battlestation at a discount. Some of the highlights there include Logitech’s G502 HERO 25K DPI wired gaming mouse down at $35, or the best price we have tracked this year, as well as Crucial’s 2023 T500 2TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD and the Razer Seiren Mini USB Mic.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Advanced Passive Noise Cancellation: Sturdy closed earcups fully cover ears to prevent noise from leaking into the headset, with its cushions providing a closer seal for more sound isolation.Specific uses for product : Gaming,Multimedia,Personal.Impedance : 32 Ω (1 khz). Sensitivity : 100 dB (1 kHz).

THX 7.1 Surround Sound Capable: Provides industry-leading audio realism for in-game immersion by providing accurate spatial audio information beyond standard 7.1 surround sound directional cues

Comfort-Prioritized, Lightweight Design with Memory Foam Ear Cushions: Wrapped in plush leatherette, the foam’s improved density greatly reduces the headset’s clamping force, while a breathable fabric minimizes sweat and heat build-up generated by skin contact

Triforce Titanium 50mm High-End Sound Drivers: With titanium-coated diaphragms for added clarity, our new, cutting-edge proprietary design divides the driver into 3 parts for the individual tuning of highs, mids, and lows—producing brighter, clearer audio with richer highs and more powerful lows

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!