elago's new Samsung Galaxy S24 cases now live from just $11: Silicone, MagSafe, and more

In our continued coverage of the new Samsung Galaxy S24 cases launching this week, the new elago collection has now arrived via its official Amazon storefront. The brand is known for its smooth and soft silicone treatments on everything from AirPods cases and Apple Watch charging stands to iPhone and Galaxy covers, all coming in at affordable price tags with regular discounts. Its latest Galaxy S24 collection of cases is following suit, all priced at well under $20 with notable launch discounts at the ready. Today’s deals start at just $11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, and you can get a closer look down below. 

New elago Samsung Galaxy S24 case deals

  • elago Liquid Silicone Galaxy S24 case $11 (Reg. $13+)
    • Compatible with S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra
    • Five color options
  • elago Hybrid Clear Galaxy S24 case from $12.50 (Reg. $15)
    • Compatible with S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra
    • Transparent shockproof bumper
    • Precise camera cutouts
  • elago Hybrid Magnetic Clear Galaxy S24 case $15 (Reg. $18)
    • Compatible with S24 Ultra
    • Transparent shockproof bumper
    • Precise camera cutouts
    • Built-in MagSafe tech

Be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases as well as more detailed coverage of the new ESR MagSafe Galaxy S24 cases, CASETiFY’s collection, the new OtterBox models, and the Moment cover with MagSafe and external lens support

elago Liquid Silicone Galaxy S24 case:

  • Unlike other generic cases that are mass produced, all of our cases are designed in house from scratch. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a product that will fit perfectly, help protect from everyday use, and looks great – saving you time and money.
  • elago’s silicone cases have been top sellers on Amazon for the past four years for a reason! Each model our design gets a little bit better, giving you more and more each year.
  • Liquid silicone was used to make this incredible case! The case adds great grip and protection to your phone while adding a splash of color! Don’t sacrifice any aspects of what makes a case great when choosing elago.
  • Full coverage compatible with your Samsung S24 Ultra. The case covers all sides of the phone – including the bottom and buttons. Raised lip helps protect the screen and camera against scratches from direct surface contact. Wireless charging compatible.

Show More Comments