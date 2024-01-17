OtterBox intros new Samsung Galaxy S24 cases: Defender XT, recycled PolyArmor, more

Alongside new collections from Spigen, Moment, and Samsung, we are ready to take a look at the new OtterBox Galaxy S24 cases. The brand has been a staple in the smartphone accessory business for many years and it has now unleashed a new range of some of its most popular styles and designs for Samsung’s latest handsets. Now available for purchase directly from the official site, you can head below for a rundown on each of the new models it is offering for the S24 lineup.

New OtterBox Samsung Galaxy S24 cases

OtterBox has already landed in our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases, as it has for years now. The brand is beloved by many, especially for those looking for some extra protection to safeguard against bumps, bruises, drops, and scratches, with its latest collection of covers from Samsung’s new handsets delivering on much of what long-time customers will be familiar with.

This year’s OtterBox Galaxy S24 cases mark the return of many of its mainstay designs, including the Defender Series XT – a model that has been around for a while for iPhone devices but is now available for Galaxy for the first time, Defender Series Pro, Symmetry Series, and Commuter Series. But it is also introducing a new screen protector system known as the PolyArmor made of 60% recycled materials.

For those unfamiliar with the brand’s gear, you can get a quick rundown on each of this year’s Galaxy S24 models below:

Defender Series XT $70

Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra



Defender Series XT: For the first time ever, Defender Series XT is available for Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra. With all the rugged hallmarks of Defender Series, including port covers, multi-piece design and the highest drop protection rating, Defender Series XT is ready for action in a slimmer package.



Defender Series & Defender Series Pro $65

Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra



Defender Series: The classic Defender Series for Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra has all the features of rugged protection – from port covers to a multi-piece design to ensure your new device is protected from everything life throws at it. Defender Series Pro adds anti-microbial properties for an even more protective case.

Symmetry Series $50

Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra



Symmetry Series: The Symmetry Series is sleek, stylish and features all new graphics exclusively for Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, inspired by noodles and nature for a fun and whimsical line-up.



Commuter Series $40

Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra



Commuter Series: The Commuter Series is a thin, two-piece phone case that keeps devices safe from drops in the office or out in the field. Built to beat the daily grind, Commuter Series has a sleek profile with robust defense and added grip to ensure Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra is protected mile after mile.



PolyArmor from $35

Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra



NEW PolyArmor: OtterBox continues to innovate and expand its screen protection offerings and is excited to introduce PolyArmor for Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra. This screen protector is made of 60-percent recycled materials and keeps the brilliant display free of scratches.

Be sure to check out more of the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 case lineups below as well:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!