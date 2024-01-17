CASETiFY’s Samsung Galaxy S24 cases arrive with mirror finishes, camera ring stand, more

Next up in our coverage of the new Samsung Galaxy S24 case releases, CASETiFY has now unleashed its new lineup. Featuring its Impact Ring Stand as well as the clear, mirror, and other models, the brand describes this year’s offerings as the most comprehensive launch the it has ever put forth for the Android ecosystem. The collection is set to go live for purchase tonight and you can get a breakdown of some of the standout models down below.

CASETiFY Samsung Galaxy S24 cases

While the brand has become known for its crossover collections featuring popular IP like Spider-Man, Disney, and others, it is, at least for now, focusing on its in-house designs ranging from its protective Impact models to some of the more novel releases like the Ring Stand Case (the camera ring doubles as a built-in kickstand) and the mirror treatment. It is also offering a Snappy Magnetic Ring to enable MagSafe-like accessory support for “for compatible non-magnetic cases and devices.”

One model it is specifically pointing out this year is its Impact Ring Stand Case, which features a 3x military-grade option with the aforementioned camera ring that doubles as a kickstand – it provides up to 150 degrees of built-in kickstand action and just won 4 media awards at CES 2024. It can withstand drops of at least 6 feet, according to internal testing, and will retail for $80 starting this evening.

From there, it’s all about its standard Impact Case as well as the clear variant and the Mirror case with an electroplate-coated polycarbonate structure. Here’s a breakdown of each:

Impact Case $70

…endless customization options but also reliable protection capabilities, offering 8.2 ft. (2.5m) drop protection and 4x Military Grade Standard (STD-810G).

Mirror Case $70

The electroplate-coated polycarbonate structure provides a mirror effect that adds an extra layer of functionality to the product by letting users see themselves reflected on the surface. It supports wireless charging and also incorporates a strap hole to fit phone charms.

Clear Case $75

…stands out for its material, optimized to prevent yellowing and providing long lasting clarity. It comes equipped with an UV Defender technology, tested against UV light and staining liquids such as mustard, red wine & coffee. It provides the strongest protection against discoloring in the market, a common problem amongst clear case owners. Beyond UV Defender, it also has a Scratch-Resistant finish. In terms of protection, it comes with 1x MIL-STD-810G standard and is able to withstand drops of up to 6.6ft (2m). It supports wireless charging.

Snappy Magnetic Ring $15

…compatible with a wide range of Apple and Android devices, is able to add magnetic capabilities to devices or phone cases that don’t come with it out of the box.

The new CASETiFY Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup will be (if it isn’t already) live on the official site as well as the brand’s Amazon storefront this evening.

