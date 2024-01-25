Android game and app deals: HOOK 2, NABOKI, PUSH, Klocki, and more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals via Google Play have been gathered for you down below. Just be sure to also check out the deals we are tracking on Lenovo’s latest Tab P12, this massive 100-inch Hisense 144Hz smart Google TV, and up to $120 off Samsung Galaxy S24 series pre-orders with bonus $150 credits. As for the apps, highlights include titles like HOOK 2, NABOKI, PUSH, Klocki, Up Left Out, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Merge City Premium FREE (Reg. $5)
- HOOK 2 $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- HOOK $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- NABOKI $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- PUSH $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Klocki $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Up Left Out $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale $5 (Reg. $10)
- Sleep sound – relaxing sounds $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- EvoWallet MoneyTracker Premium $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Engineering Tools : Mechanical $0.50 (Reg. $1)
More Android app deals still live:
- Mind Games Pro FREE (Reg. $3)
- Cytus II FREE (Reg. $2)
- Hexanet – Neon Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Hexaring – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Ruby Square: puzzle game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Heroes of Flatlandia $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Cake Duel $1 (Reg. $6)
- Kenshō $1 (Reg. $4)
- Chloe Puzzle Game Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Farm Invasion USA – Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- Learn JavaScript – JSDev [PRO] $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Learn Python Programming [PRO] $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- KReader PRO $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- Duplicate File Remover Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Flat Squircle – Icon Pack $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- Cream IconPack $0.50 (Reg. $1)
HOOK 2 features:
Hook 2 is a minimalist puzzle game about unhooking the hooks. This time I have added an extra dimension to the game.
Your task is to remove all the hooks from the board using various game mechanics that you discover as you play.
You will find here only relaxing, minimalistic puzzles without unnecessary ads, scoring or even text.
