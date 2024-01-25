Android game and app deals: HOOK 2, NABOKI, PUSH, Klocki, and more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals via Google Play have been gathered for you down below. Just be sure to also check out the deals we are tracking on Lenovo’s latest Tab P12, this massive 100-inch Hisense 144Hz smart Google TV, and up to $120 off Samsung Galaxy S24 series pre-orders with bonus $150 credits. As for the apps, highlights include titles like HOOK 2, NABOKI, PUSH, Klocki, Up Left Out, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Hook 2 is a minimalist puzzle game about unhooking the hooks. This time I have added an extra dimension to the game.

Your task is to remove all the hooks from the board using various game mechanics that you discover as you play.

You will find here only relaxing, minimalistic puzzles without unnecessary ads, scoring or even text.