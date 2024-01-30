LEGO officially set to release six upcoming 25th anniversary LEGO Star Wars minifigs

We’ve been able to share first looks at many of the upcoming LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary sets over the past few days, but it seems LEGO has more in store for us. The company has already shown off five creations due out in March to celebrate the milestone for its most popular theme, but today is back to confirm that there are six special minifigures coming out for the 25th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars.

Over the weekend, we got a first look at the new buildable R2-D2 and the Tantive IV hallway playset. As fun as these creations are on their own, the real exciting part has to be the bundled minifigures. Both of the kit include an extra character in the box that wouldn’t otherwise have made the cut in a set this year – or ever over the past 25 years.

Clone Trooper Fives made his debut in the LEGO playset, while the buildable droid introduced Darth Malak – two incredibly sought-after characters who are finally getting the brick-built treatment. Each one includes a themed display stand around the 25th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars, similar to the minifigures we saw back in 2019 for the last milestone.

But then yesterday the LEGO Group revealed the new midi-scale ships as a continuation of the 25th anniversary fanfare. These more display-focused models lacked any minifigures period, let alone some extra special edition ones. It ended some of the excitement around what potential minifigures could be launching for the anniversary, capping the first wave at just two different figures.

There’s more in store though! The LEGO Group is officially confirming today that there are going to be six 25th anniversary LEGO Star Wars minifigures in total. We already have two – Darth Malak and Fives – and now four more will be arriving throughout 2024.

Harnessing the power of the Force and… well… our designers… we’re releasing a big batch of special sets in our 25th year, including SIX limited-edition LEGO Star Wars minifigures.

A Rebel with a cause

As for who those characters will be, the company is also teasing some upcoming reveals. The first one of these is that we’re going to be getting some character from the Rebellion. In the spirit of the other releases, it’ll be someone who hasn’t already been released in LEGO form before, or at least an entirely different version of that character. I think that Saw Gerrera or an older Ezra Bridger would be a perfect fit for this, but I personally have to hope for the former. We’ve never had even a chance to get Gerrera before, and this would be a perfect chance.

As for the other characters, there’s no telling just who will make the cut or when they’ll be released.

We also know that there is going to be 25th anniversary LEGO Star Wars sets all the way through the end of the year in October, so it isn’t going to be localized to a single wave or even the same half of the year. It seems the LEGO Group wants to take an approach that’s more like last year’s 100th anniversary of Disney than the previous celebration of LEGO Star Wars in 2019 – one that was based around a single wave of sets all releasing at once.

Alongside Darth Malak and Fives, who should make the cut as one of the six LEGO star wars 25th anniversary minifigures? Let us know in the comments below.

