Here’s a first look at LEGO’s new midi-scale Invisible Hand, Millennium Falcon, and Tantive IV

Today, we’re getting another first look at three upcoming LEGO Star Wars 2024 sets. Continuing to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Star Wars theme, the new LEGO Midi-Scale Invisible Hand will be debuting in March as set number 75377 alongside both the Millennium Falcon 75375 and Tantive IV 75376.

Check out all three of the new midi-scale LEGO Star Wars ships

We now have a first look at the three new sets launching as part of the spring LEGO Star Wars wave on March 1. Each one joins the buildable R2-D2 and Tantive IV Hallway sets which were revealed over the weekend, with today’s focus being on the midi-scale ships. First up is the LEGO Invisible Hand, which will hit store shelves as LEGO set number 75377 and debuts with 557 pieces.

The Invisible Hand isn’t exactly the most well-known capital ship in the live-action Star Wars universe – at least not by name. It does play quite the large role in the animated The Clone Wars series, and serves as General Grievous’ personal vessel. Just like you’d expect from seeing it in Revenge of the Sith, the ship also includes the play feature of being able to break in half – which is a neat inclusion for what is prominently a display model. It’s the first time we have ever had an official LEGO version of the ship, and the designer knocked it out of the park as far as I am concerned.

Pricing is set at $52.99, making it the most affordable of the midi-scale sets from the March wave.

Up next, we have the midi-scale Millennium Falcon which is set number 75375. This is the second time we’ve actually seen a scaled down version of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy. It was one of the original midi-scale ships from over a decade ago, and now it is being refreshed with far more details thanks to the 921 included bricks. Just like the rest of the sets in the 2024 collection, it will include a black display base as well as a printed 25th anniversary plaque for the LEGO Star Wars theme.

The LEGO midi-scale Millennium Falcon will debut with a $79.99 price tag.

Lastly, we have the midi-scale Tantive IV. This is the third and final LEGO Star Wars set revealed today for March, and clocks in set set number 75376. It will include 654 pieces and features one of the more detailed builds for the midi collection. Pricing for this one is set at $79.99, just like the Millennium Falcon.

Today’s reveals of the midi-scale LEGO Star Wars ships complete all of the reveals for March 2024. At this point, all five of the sets that we’ve been reporting on for the month have been revealed, giving us a solid idea of what to expect from how the LEGO Group plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Star Wars theme. Each one also joins the Super Star Destroyer from last year as the latest additions in this recent refresh of the midi-scale Star Wars ship collection.

As of now, it doesn’t look like these sets include any special 25th anniversary LEGO Star Wars minifigures like the other two sets from the March 2024 lineup do. I’d expect the box art to show them if they were included, so as of now it seems safe to assume that these sets are just standalone display pieces without the extra characters.

It shouldn’t be too long until we see all of the other upcoming LEGO Star Wars sets for 2024. Below are all of the kits from the spring, and over in our coverage right here, we break down what to expect from the summer 2024 collection.

Midi-Scale Millennium Falcon 75375: $79.99 | 921 pieces

Midi-Scale Tantive IV 75376: $79.99 | 654 pieces

Midi-Scale Invisible Hand 75377: $52.99 | 557 pieces

Tantive IV Boarding Diorama 75387: $54.99 | 502 pieces

R2-D2 75379: $99.99 | 1,050 pieces

