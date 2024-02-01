Save $140 on Ninja’s Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill and Griddle Combo at $230

Amazon is now offering the Ninja IG651 Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill and Griddle Combo for $229.99 shipped. Regularly $370 and more recently fetching closer to $350, this is up to $140 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the second-best price we have tracked, coming within $10 of the all-time low for the best we have seen since September. Looking to keep the grilling and griddle action going all year round, this model can reach up to 500-degrees for some solid searing alongside delivering a 12-inch cooking surface and integrated lid (you can cook hood up or down). It features seven cooking modes (grill, BBQ griddle, air crisp, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate) as well as an included Foodi Smart Thermometer with four smart protein settings and nine customizable doneness levels. More details below.

If you don’t mind ditching a couple of the cooking modes and the smart thermometer, the Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Grill delivers a notable, and relatively comparable, cooker for less. Currently listed at $170 shipped on Amazon, this model might not be as modern overall, but it certainly “sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps” at $90 less.

Some of today’s standout cooking and kitchen deals include these price drops on Nespresso single-serve coffee and espresso machines and COSORI’s ceramic air fryer toaster oven. But with the Super Bowl around the corner now, Amazon has launched a series of its annual snack, grilling, and beverage sales to get folks stocked up for the big game. Deals start from just $4 Prime shipped with up to 30% in savings and you can find all of the details waiting for you right here.

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill and Griddle Combo features:

500F independently powered grill grate creates direct, edge-to-edge high-heat searing for better char-grilled results. (Based on grill grate’s direct heating element Versus FG500-series grills)…flat top bbq griddle cooks foods grills can’t and interlocks with the grate to harness its direct high heat. Precise temperature controls allow for fast, even cooking without hot or cold spots…Keep the hood down to add cyclonic air for fast, even, high-heat cooking, surround searing, crisping, and melting. Keep the hood up for intense high heat searing and flavors with direct bottom heat only.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

