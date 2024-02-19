Greenworks 1800 PSI electric pressure washer washes away winter’s grime for $119 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $118.99 shipped. Down from its usual $140 price tag, it only saw four discounts over 2023, with half dropping to the same $119 annual low. We’ve seen it go as low as $89 in past years, with today’s deal coming in as the first of the new year amounting to a $21 markdown off the going rate and dropping costs to the third-lowest price we have tracked. This pressure washer provides an 1,800 PSI and 1.1 GPM flow rate, ideal for residential applications. It trades in the onboard storage and management functions of other models for overall portability. It features a hook to coil the 20-foot hose around instead of a reel, and also includes accessories that can be easily exchanged thanks to its 1/4-inch quick-connect fitting: a 25-degree high-pressure nozzle, a 40-degree medium-pressure nozzle, and even a soap applicator.

Greenworks 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

1.2 GPM (gallons per minute)

Perfect Nozzle for Every Surface!

PWMA Certified

