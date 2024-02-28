Heybike’s Brawn Class 3 fat-tire e-bike cruises up to 65 miles for $1,449 (Reg. $1,800)

Best Buy is offering the Heybike Brawn Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,449 shipped. Down from its usual $1,800 price tag, it saw nine discounts over 2023, with the largest of them dropping costs down to a $1,399 low during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a $351 markdown off the going rate and lands as the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $50 above the all-time low from November. You can also learn about the other models from Heybike that we’ve reviewed over at Electrek.

The Brawn e-bike comes equipped with a 750W (1,200W peak) motor alongside a removable 48V battery that can carry the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 65 miles on a single 4-hour charge. You’ll have four pedal assistance levels to choose from: pure electric, pedal assistance, a manual mode, and a walk mode. The 26-inch by 4-inch fat tires ensure effortless handling on or off the beaten path while the hydraulic disc brakes give you faster and more immediate stopping power over their mechanical counterparts. It also features an automatic headlight that turns on in darker conditions as well as a taillight for added safety, smart functionality through the companion app that can be used to track your journey, and an LCD display that gives you real-time performance statuses and allows for setting adjustments.

And be sure to check out the on-going flash sale from Rad Power Bikes that is taking up to $400 off two select e-bike models like the RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike. It comes with a variety of features, a 750W geared hub motor and a 672Wh battery that allows it to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travel for up to 45+ miles on a single charge.

Aventon Bikes also has two deals going on, the first of which being its Aventure.2 All-Terrain e-bike for $1,799, which comes with a free extra battery valued at $500. With this deal your new e-bike will double its normal range to 120 miles. You can also find the popular Abound Cargo e-bike discounted to $1,799 as well, which comes with $372 in free accessories: a pannier bag set, a rear rack basket, a rear rack bamboo board, and a seat pad. You can also check out Aventon’s newest model, the Ramblas electric mountain bike, that just launched with a $75 off promo code.

Heybike Brawn Fat-Tire e-bike features:

19 Ah battery & fast chargerExperience the convenience of a removable battery and fast charger. With an impressive 846Wh capacity, you can travel up to 65 miles with pedal assist. The 4A fast charger ensures you’ll never be stranded with a drained battery

Adjustable hydraulic seatpostEffortlessly adapt the seat height to suit varying terrain, enabling quick adjustments to your riding center of gravity during ascents or descents. Experience smooth height changes at a moderate lifting speed, making it simple to maintain your ideal position.

Hydraulic suspension front forkThe upgraded hydraulic suspension front fork, reducing frame vibrations on rough roads for more stable and comfortable rides. Easier control lets you confidently handle any terrain

Smart LCD displaySmart display shows battery levels,speed, trip details. This seamless integration allows you to personalize your bike settings to better suit your preferences, ultimately leading to a more enjoyable and tailored riding experience.

DisclaimerThe purchaser and rider of this product are responsible for knowing and obeying all state and local regulations regarding the use of this product. It is highly encouraged that you read and follow the product instructions including all safety precautions and use protective gear.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!