Save $179 on Schwinn’s mint green Mendocino e-bike with a 55-mile range for $720

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Mendocino Mint Green Adult Hybrid Electric Cruiser Bike for $720.15 shipped. Down from its usual $899 price tag, with a higher $1,700 MSRP, this colorway only saw two discounts in the second half of 2023, the biggest of them dropping costs to $700 back during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 20% markdown off the going rate (58% off its MSRP) and landing as the third-lowest price we have tracked. Equipped with a 250W brushless geared pedal assist hub motor and a rear rack-mounted battery, this hybrid e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travel for up to 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. With a twist of its grip shifter, its six-speed drivetrain can provide smooth gear changes for easy adaptation to any terrain you might find yourself on.
And be sure to check out the limited-time flash sale from Rad Power Bikes that is taking up to $400 off two select e-bike models like the RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike. It comes with a variety of features, a 750W geared hub motor and a 672Wh battery that allows it to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travel for up to 45+ miles on a single charge.
Aventon Bikes also has two deals going on, the first of which being its Aventure.2 All-Terrain e-bike for $1,799, which comes with a free extra battery valued at $500. With this deal your new e-bike will double its normal range to 120 miles. You can also find the popular Abound Cargo e-bike discounted to $1,799 as well, which comes with $372 in free accessories: a pannier bag set, a rear rack basket, a rear rack bamboo board, and a seat pad. You can also check out Aventon’s newest model, the Ramblas electric mountain bike, that just launched with a $75 off promo code.
Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Electric Cruiser Bike features:
- Lightweight e-bike with a 16.5 inch aluminum bicycle frame for effortless riding to class or around the neighborhood, suggested rider height of 64 to 74 inches tall, shortest inseam of 27.7″-28.8″ and 31.6″-33.6″ inseam on highest seat setting
- Rear rack mounted battery lasts for approximately 35 – 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions, and can easily recharge in 4 hours with a standard outlet, charging cable included, with 2 year warranty on battery & electrical system
- 6-speed drivetrain with grip shifter provides smooth gear changes while mechanical disc brakes deliver superior stopping power on the alloy double wall rims and 2.125″ tires
- Upright riding position adds comfort while fenders help protect you from splashes, rear rack provides additional cargo space
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
