Save $179 on Schwinn’s mint green Mendocino e-bike with a 55-mile range for $720

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Mendocino Mint Green Adult Hybrid Electric Cruiser Bike for $720.15 shipped. Down from its usual $899 price tag, with a higher $1,700 MSRP, this colorway only saw two discounts in the second half of 2023, the biggest of them dropping costs to $700 back during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 20% markdown off the going rate (58% off its MSRP) and landing as the third-lowest price we have tracked. Equipped with a 250W brushless geared pedal assist hub motor and a rear rack-mounted battery, this hybrid e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travel for up to 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. With a twist of its grip shifter, its six-speed drivetrain can provide smooth gear changes for easy adaptation to any terrain you might find yourself on.

And be sure to check out the limited-time flash sale from Rad Power Bikes that is taking up to $400 off two select e-bike models like the RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike. It comes with a variety of features, a 750W geared hub motor and a 672Wh battery that allows it to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travel for up to 45+ miles on a single charge.

Aventon Bikes also has two deals going on, the first of which being its Aventure.2 All-Terrain e-bike for $1,799, which comes with a free extra battery valued at $500. With this deal your new e-bike will double its normal range to 120 miles. You can also find the popular Abound Cargo e-bike discounted to $1,799 as well, which comes with $372 in free accessories: a pannier bag set, a rear rack basket, a rear rack bamboo board, and a seat pad. You can also check out Aventon’s newest model, the Ramblas electric mountain bike, that just launched with a $75 off promo code.

Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Electric Cruiser Bike features:

Lightweight e-bike with a 16.5 inch aluminum bicycle frame for effortless riding to class or around the neighborhood, suggested rider height of 64 to 74 inches tall, shortest inseam of 27.7″-28.8″ and 31.6″-33.6″ inseam on highest seat setting

Rear rack mounted battery lasts for approximately 35 – 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions, and can easily recharge in 4 hours with a standard outlet, charging cable included, with 2 year warranty on battery & electrical system

6-speed drivetrain with grip shifter provides smooth gear changes while mechanical disc brakes deliver superior stopping power on the alloy double wall rims and 2.125″ tires

Upright riding position adds comfort while fenders help protect you from splashes, rear rack provides additional cargo space

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!