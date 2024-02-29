Crucial’s made for Mac X9 Pro 1TB Portable SSD with a silver anodized metal build drops to $100

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X9 Pro for Mac 1TB Portable SSD down at $99.99 shipped. Regularly $140, this is $40 or 29% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $10 of the lowest we have tracked on the made for Mac model that debuted on Amazon back in November. While you can still score Crucial’s 1TB X9 portable SSD on sale for $75 with the same speeds as the model featured here today, this one is pre-formatted for Time Machine and specifically optimized for “Mac, iPad, iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max, iMovie, Photos, and more.” It features an anodized aluminum build with a silver colorway alongside USB 3.2 Gen2 compatibility, USB-C connectivity, and IP55 water- and dust-resistant with a 2-meter drop protection and a rubberized soft-touch base. More details below.

As we mentioned above, if you’re not particularly into the color treatment on the model above, it might make more sense to save the $25 and go with the standard model Crucial 1TB X9 portable SSD. This one is now down at $75, matching the lowest price we have tracked this year, to deliver a very similar experience for less.

Dive into our roundup of the best portable SSDs of the year for more of our favorite options. And then check out this deal on Samsung’s flagship 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 T9 Portable SSD. Clocking in at nearly double the speed of the model’s featured above, this is one of Samsung’s latest releases and it is currently matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon – all of the details are right here and in our hands-on review.

Crucial X9 Pro for Mac 1TB Portable SSD features:

Reads and writes up to 1,050MB/s. Preformatted for Time Machine. Mac, iPad, iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max, iMovie, Photos and more. Use included USB Type-C to C cable on USB 3.2 Gen2 supported devices for best speeds. IP55 water and dust resistant; drop-proof up to 2 meters; includes a 5- year limited warranty. Anodized aluminum with rubberized soft-touch base; dimensions of 65×50 millimeters; weight of 38 grams; includes activity light in integrated lanyard hole.

