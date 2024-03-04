Today’s best iOS app deals: Little Nightmares, Dead Cells, Streets of Rage 4, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+
a room with a sink and a mirror

Your Monday morning edition of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below. The App Store offers are joined by deals on Apple Watch Series 9 45mm alongside Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard and the now live spring Beats headphone sale. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Little Nightmares, Dead Cells, Streets of Rage 4, Potion Permit, ELOH, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Little Nightmares: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Streets of Rage 4: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Legend of Keepers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Potion Permit: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: RAIN RADAR °- sky weather NOAA: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Legacy 4 – Tomb of Secrets: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

Little Nightmares features:

First available on PC and consoles, the horror adventure tale Little Nightmares is available on mobile!

Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears!

Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal.

As you progress on your journey, explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from and a playground full of secrets to discover.

