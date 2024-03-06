Save up to $680 on Hiboy e-scooters and e-bikes starting from $200 during Women’s Day sale

Hiboy has launched a Women’s Day sale that is taking up to $680 off a selection of electric scooters, e-bikes, and accessories. The biggest discount and a standout amongst the lineup is the EX6 Step-thru Fat-Tire Electric Bike for $899.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,580, this bike saw few discounts during 2023 outside of holiday sales like Black Friday where it first fell to the $900 all-time low alongside Cyber Monday sales bundling two EX6 e-bikes as a BOGO deal that matched its MSRP. Today it comes in as a repeat 43% markdown off the going rate, matching last month’s Valentine’s Day sale to land as a return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

The EX6 Step-Thru e-bike comes equipped with a 500W Brushless Geared Motor alongside a removable 48V waterproof battery to reach top speeds of 25 MPH for up to 75 miles on a single six to seven-hour charge. Sporting an ergonomic riding design, it features 20-inch all-terrain fat-tires in conjunction with a hydraulic suspension fork for a smooth ride wherever you go. It also has an integrated rear cargo rack, fenders over both wheels, dual disc brakes, an LCD display, a bright headlight, a 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, and three riding modes.

Hiboy EX6 Step-Thru Fat-Tire e-bike features:

75 Miles Range & 25 MPH MAX Speed — The EX6 is equipped with a larger capacity 720Wh battery and peak 960W brushless gear motor to ensure long life and superior performance. 41 miles on electricity alone and 75 miles with pedal assistance. It can be used for daily commuting, and going out with family members, and strong battery life to meet the needs of different activities. And our product has passed stringent UL 2849 testing. (Testing lab name: UL LLC)

20″ x 4.0″ All-terrain Fat Tire — 20″ x 4.0″ all-terrain fat tire e-bike is suitable for riding on all kinds of terrain, including snow, mud, and beach. The 4″ fat tire has a strong obstacle-crossing ability, a large wheel-to-ground contact area, cave-in resistance as well as better grip. Fork shocks provide a smooth and comfortable riding experience on rough and rocky terrain, making the ride easy and fun.

Ergonomic Riding Design & Step-thru Frame — Adjustable handlebars provide you with a comfortable riding experience. Equipped with adjustable seat. You can adjust the saddle height to your comfort level and ride confidently and safely. With low step-in frame, the step-in design facilitates riders to get on/off the bike quickly and make getting on/off effortless.

Comfortable Riding Experience — Built in 3 riding modes, easy to switch by button, different riding needs can be handled with ease, with Shimano shifting package, 7 speeds greatly improve the efficiency of the shifting, so you can run free during the time without power. LCD display can be clearly visible at night, power, driving speed, gear, total mileage display everything more intelligent. Equipped with an electric horn, making it safer during the ride.

Worry-free After-Sales: All Customers honor the 12-month warranty service for the EX6 ebike. Enjoy the joy of electric bicycles!

