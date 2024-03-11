Android game and app deals: CHUCHEL, Botanicula, Samorost 3, and more

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals to kick off the week in Google Play offers is now ready and waiting down below. Just be sure to also check out the discounts we are tracking on OnePlus 12R as well as HP’s 14-inch Chromebook and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like CHUCHEL, Botanicula, Samorost 3, Siralim Ultimate, Defense Zone 3 Ultra, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s Android game and app deals. 

CHUCHEL features:

CHUCHEL is a comedy adventure game. Join the hairy hero Chuchel and his rival Kekel in their quest to retrieve the precious cherry and face numerous puzzles and challenges!

The reward? Cheerful situational humor, wild music and sounds by the band DVA and dozens of hilarious gags that warm up even the coldest of souls. Plus cherries!

