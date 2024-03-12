Segway’s GT2P SuperScooter with 56-mile range at 43.5 MPH falls to $2,559 (Reg. $4,000)

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot GT2P SuperScooter for $2,559.31 shipped, after clipping the on-page 15% off coupon. Already down from its usual $4,000 price tag, this scooter only saw six discounts over 2023, with the majority of them happening in short-lived periods. The first of its biggest discounts was seen during October’s fall Prime Day deals and again for Black Friday when costs were brought down to $2,699 and then it fell $200 during Christmas sales to its all-time low. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 36% markdown off the going rate, beating Prime Deal Days and Black Friday by $140 and giving you $1,441 in savings as it lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

The GT2P SuperScooter is equipped with a 6,000W two-wheel-drive air-cooled hub motor alongside a 1,512Wh battery with a heat-flux multi-layer cooling system to balance generated heat. It can reach a top speed of 43.5 MPH, accelerating 0 to 30 MPH in 7.5 seconds, and can travel up to 56 miles on a single charge. It sports a variety of features like front double wishbone and rear suspension, hydraulic shocks and disc brakes, self-sealing tubeless tires, a bright headlight, a taillight with braking lights, and an LED digital display that gives you power levels, cruise control, a speedometer, mileage, lock controls for security, and even available Bluetooth connection to adjust these settings on your smartphone. To also ensure a faster charge for its massive battery, it comes with two chargers that can be used simultaneously or separately in different areas.

GT2P SuperScooter features:

  • Powerful Motor: 6000W Two-Wheel-Drive Air Cooled Hub Motor allows for speeds up to 43.5mph, and max load of 331 lbs.
  • 1512W High-Performance Battery: Segway engineered a 1512W, high performance battery with a Heat Flux Multi-Layer Cooling System, keeping the heat balanced in even the most extreme driving conditions.
  • Unique Segway Dynamic Traction Control System (SDTC) to ensure you remain in control on gravel or a slippery road, providing better handing at high speed.
  • Boost Mode and Front Double Wishbone Suspension: Segway super Scooter with Boost Mode activates overpower; Front Double Wishbone Suspension to ensure the suspension is stable and handles well
  • Twin-Charging Technology: To speed up the charging time, the GT2 contains two chargers, allowing for simultaneous charging or separate chargers in different areas.

