HYPER’s EcoSmart 8-port 4K USB-C hub with card readers now down at $72 (Matching low)

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesHyper
Reg. $90 $72

Joining the brand’s ongoing St. Patty’s sale, the official HYPER Amazon storefront is now offering its HyperDrive Next 8-Port USB-C Hub at $71.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this is a straight up 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the first deal we have tracked this year. If you don’t need the full 8-port variant, we are also tracking a solid deal on the 4-port model down at the $48 Amazon low. Otherwise, head below for more details on the 8-port variant. 

This hub connects to your machine over USB-C to deliver extended 4K monitor support for Mac, PC, and Chromebook users. From there, you’ll also find 10Gb/s USB 3.2 support, microSD and SD card readers, the ability to charge connected devices with up to 125W output, and a build made from EcoSmart materials – “100% recycled aluminum and 85% recycled plastic.” 

As we mentioned above you can save some cash with the smaller 4-port variant on sale right here. And for iPad users, this morning’s rare price drop on Satechi’s 6-in-1 4K Aluminum Stand & Hub is at the ready with a solid 20% price drop at $80 shipped. All of the details you need on this Amazon price drop are waiting in our deal coverage

HYPER HyperDrive Next 8-Port USB-C Hub features:

Introducing the HyperDrive Next 8 Port USB-C Hub – the ultimate connectivity solution for creators, editors, photographers, and more. With extended 4K60Hz monitor support for Mac, PC, and Chromebook, 8 ultra-fast ports, and lightning-fast data transfers, unleash your creative potential anywhere.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Hyper

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Summer Game Fest 2024 set to fill the E3 void once agai...
EcoSmart’s ECO 11 electric tankless under-sink wa...
Osprey debuts Talon | Tempest collection, an award-winn...
Score some Pelican Protector AirTag Holders while they ...
Save 50% on iHealth’s smart no-contact Bluetooth ...
Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale offers up to 60% off ...
Denago’s class 3 City 1 commuter e-bike with 60-mile ...
These adidas x Rich Mnisi NMD_R1 shoes are now 74% off,...
Load more...
Show More Comments