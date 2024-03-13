HYPER’s EcoSmart 8-port 4K USB-C hub with card readers now down at $72 (Matching low)

Joining the brand’s ongoing St. Patty’s sale, the official HYPER Amazon storefront is now offering its HyperDrive Next 8-Port USB-C Hub at $71.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this is a straight up 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the first deal we have tracked this year. If you don’t need the full 8-port variant, we are also tracking a solid deal on the 4-port model down at the $48 Amazon low. Otherwise, head below for more details on the 8-port variant.

This hub connects to your machine over USB-C to deliver extended 4K monitor support for Mac, PC, and Chromebook users. From there, you’ll also find 10Gb/s USB 3.2 support, microSD and SD card readers, the ability to charge connected devices with up to 125W output, and a build made from EcoSmart materials – “100% recycled aluminum and 85% recycled plastic.”

As we mentioned above you can save some cash with the smaller 4-port variant on sale right here. And for iPad users, this morning’s rare price drop on Satechi’s 6-in-1 4K Aluminum Stand & Hub is at the ready with a solid 20% price drop at $80 shipped. All of the details you need on this Amazon price drop are waiting in our deal coverage.

HYPER HyperDrive Next 8-Port USB-C Hub features:

Introducing the HyperDrive Next 8 Port USB-C Hub – the ultimate connectivity solution for creators, editors, photographers, and more. With extended 4K60Hz monitor support for Mac, PC, and Chromebook, 8 ultra-fast ports, and lightning-fast data transfers, unleash your creative potential anywhere.

